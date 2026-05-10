Delhi Capitals Assistant Coach Ian Bell praises Mitchell Starc for his invaluable experience and KL Rahul for his leadership. Bell highlighted Starc's professionalism and Rahul's form but stressed the team's need for better batting consistency.

Delhi Capitals (DC) Assistant Coach Ian Bell praised the impact of ace seamer Mitchell Starc, highlighting the experience and quality he brings to the squad. He said Starc's presence has been invaluable, and noted that his world-class ability, well established through performances, makes him a key asset. Bell admitted DC would have preferred to have Starc available from the start of the season, but acknowledged injuries delayed his involvement. He also emphasised Starc's value beyond bowling, praising his guidance to younger players across the squad. Bell said Starc trains with full intensity and sets a strong example in practice sessions, offering a benchmark for both bowlers and batters in how elite professionals prepare and operate. Starc joined the squad after recovering from injury and made his first appearance of the Indian Premier League 2026 against Rajasthan Royals on May 1, midway through the tournament.

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Bell was speaking to the reporters on the eve of the DC Indian Premier League (IPL) clash against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the HPCA Cricket Stadium, in Dharamshala, on Monday. "It's been amazing to have him around, the presence he has. We obviously know his quality, and we watched it through the Ashes as well, how good he is. It's great to have him halfway through. We would have loved him from the first game, but injuries do happen. I'm sure he'll really enjoy these conditions. It's a shame in the last couple of games we haven't given him enough runs to really affect the game with the ball, which has been disappointing from our point of view," Bell said.

"He's brilliant with his knowledge for the younger cricketers, not just bowlers but batters as well. He's a proper professional, works extremely hard. When you watch him in the nets, he's at full tilt. He doesn't cruise through sessions. When you watch the top players, the way they train is absolutely fantastic, and it's great for the younger players to see how they go about their business," Bell added.

Praise for KL Rahul, call for batting consistency

Delhi Capitals (DC) Assistant Coach also praised KL Rahul for his mindset and leadership with the bat, saying the wicketkeeper-batter is constantly looking to improve despite being an established player. Bell highlighted Rahul's understanding of the game, work ethic and approach in training, describing him as a valuable presence in the squad. Bell also stressed that DC needs better batting consistency overall, noting that while the team has produced explosive totals on some occasions, they have also suffered dramatic collapses. He said such fluctuations are difficult to sustain at the highest level and added that Rahul needs more reliable support from the rest of the batting unit.

"I think with KL, like any good player, you're always trying to improve, wherever you are in your career. I think that's really important. The best players are always looking at how they can get better. The way he thinks about the game, the way he trains, he's been a pleasure to be around, and he's led us with the bat incredibly well," Bell said.

"It would be nice to have more consistent performers alongside him as well. I think the reason the batting has been like that is we've just been too inconsistent. There have been days when we've scored 260, and then the following game we get bowled out for 70. You can't afford that at this level," he concluded.

KL Rahul has enjoyed a stellar campaign in the Indian Premier League 2026, currently sitting third in the Orange Cap standings with 468 runs from 11 innings. Averaging 46.80 at a strike rate of 180.00, Rahul has been the driving force and backbone of the Delhi Capitals batting line-up. (ANI)