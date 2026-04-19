SRH batter Heinrich Klaasen defended his IPL 2026 strike rate, stating he prioritizes team needs over personal stats. After his 59 off 39 vs CSK, he said adapting to tough situations is more important than 'just teeing off'.

Klaasen Responds to Strike Rate Criticism

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) batter Heinrich Klaasen said that he doesn't care about the strike rate, firing back at the scrutiny over the pace of his run-scoring in his recent innings at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. Klaasen scored a match-defining 59 off 39 balls against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Saturday to guide Hyderabad to a total of 194/9 in 20 overs. SRH eventually won the match by 10 runs.

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Klaasen currently leads the run-scoring charts in the IPL 2026 with 283 runs to his name in six innings. However, his strike rate stands at 144.39--significantly lower than the 172.70 he maintained while scoring 487 runs in the previous season. However, the retired South African batter said that he has been in tough situations and believes players must take responsibility and adapt with maturity. He explained that batting is not always about attacking freely, but about finding different ways to score at a good rate and contribute to the team's total. He added that he is not concerned about strike rate, emphasising the importance of building effective innings and ensuring a strong score on the board.

"I've been in difficult situations, and you have to take responsibility and be mature about it. You can't just tee off--that's not how the game works. We get paid to do the job, and I don't care about strike rate. You just have to be mature about it and find different ways of scoring 10 runs an over and making sure that you still get a good score on the board," he said at the SRH vs CSK post-match press conference.

Klaasen said he is aware of criticism over his strike rate but insisted he has been fulfilling his role by putting the team in strong positions. He explained that match situations, including early wicket losses, often require him to play carefully rather than attack freely. "I know there's been a lot said about my strike rate this season, but I've been putting the team in good positions, and I'm just doing my job. I've been in a situation we have lost four wickets in one over or two overs. So, it's not that I can just tee off and if you lose their then five wickets are down. So, yeah, it's not on purpose, and I still need to get the job done. We played on a very slow wicket here, where we were 30 after the powerplay. So, that's probably why my strike rate is that low," Klaasen said.

SRH vs CSK Match Summary

Coming to the SRH vs CSK match, the Sunrisers edged past CSK by 10 runs in a closely fought encounter. Batting first, SRH posted 194/9, driven by explosive half-centuries from Abhishek Sharma (59 off 22 balls) and Heinrich Klaasen (59 off 39 balls). Abhishek provided a blazing start with a record-fast fifty, while Klaasen anchored the innings after early wickets. CSK bowlers Jamie Overton (3/37), Anshul Kamboj (3/22), and Mukesh Choudhary (2/21) helped restrict SRH from crossing the 200-run mark despite a strong platform.

In reply, CSK had moments of control with quick contributions from Ayush Mhatre (30 off 13), Matthew Short (34 off 30), and Sarfaraz Khan (25 off 16). However, SRH's bowlers, led by Eshan Malinga (3/29) and Nitish Kumar Reddy (2/31), tightened the screws in the middle and death overs. Key breakthroughs at regular intervals halted CSK's momentum, leaving them short despite a late push.

Chasing 195, CSK fell 10 runs short, finishing just behind after failing to accelerate in the final overs, with SRH's disciplined bowling proving decisive. With the win, SRH climbed to fourth place in the IPL 2026 points table with three wins in six matches, while CSK slipped to seventh with two wins from six games. (ANI)