CSK coach Stephen Fleming defends Sanju Samson's poor start (scores of 6 & 7) after his high-profile move from RR. Fleming says he's training well and two innings don't define a concern, backing the T20 World Cup hero to be a match-winner.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) head coach Stephen Fleming backed his side's opening batter, Sanju Samson, as his stint with the five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions came under early scrutiny. Samson's much-anticipated move from the Rajasthan Royals (RR) ahead of this IPL season came with immense expectations for CSK, after finishing at the bottom of the points table last season. Fresh off being named Player of the Tournament in India's 2026 T20 World Cup triumph, Samson arrived with significant momentum. However, he has so far only made modest scores of 6 and 7 in his first two outings for CSK.

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'Two innings don't define a concern': Fleming

"He is not going to score every time. It's T20 cricket, and he just nicked one today. But he is in good form. He is training well. And when he gets going, he is often a match-winner. So, two innings don't define an area of concern," Fleming told the reporters after the match.

Samson fell for 6 off 7 balls against his former side, Rajasthan Royals, in Guwahati in his side's IPL 2026 opener, before managing just 7 off 7 balls in his Chepauk debut against Punjab Kings on Friday.

Samson's Chepauk Record

According to CricViz, Samson's record at Chennai's ground has been great. In 6 innings so far in his IPL career, he has only managed to make 66 runs at an average of 11, striking at 100. Samson's average at Chepauk is also his lowest at any IPL venue (min. 5 innings). With 6 games still to come this season, CSK will be hoping he turns this around.

CSK's Shaky Start to IPL 2026

The five-time IPL champions have been going through a lean phase in the IPL. After finishing at the bottom of the points table last year, they have lost both their opening fixtures and will now lock horns with the defending champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), on Sunday. (ANI)