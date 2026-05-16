IPL 2026 Match Today, KKR Vs GT: Get Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans predicted winner, probable playing XI, head-to-head stats, pitch report, and key player details for the 16th May IPL 2026 clash.

Kolkata Knight Riders will host Gujarat Titans in Match No. 60 of the Indian Premier League 2026 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, on Saturday, May 16. The contest begins at 7:30 PM IST, with live coverage on JioStar Network channels and streaming available on JioHotstar.

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KKR currently sit eighth on the points table with only four wins from eleven matches. Their recent defeat against Royal Challengers Bengaluru has further dented playoff hopes, leaving them in a must-win situation with just three league games remaining.

Gujarat Titans, meanwhile, are enjoying a dominant campaign. With eight victories from twelve matches, they sit second in the standings and are riding a five-match winning streak. A win here would not only strengthen their position but could also make them the first team to officially qualify for the IPL 2026 playoffs.

Pitch Report At Eden Gardens

Eden Gardens has traditionally offered assistance to both pacers and spinners. The surface has been on the slower side this season, with spinners extracting grip and turn, while seamers have benefited from early lateral movement and variable bounce. Despite the help for bowlers, the quick outfield ensures runs flow once the ball pierces the infield.

KKR Vs GT Head-to-Head Record

Matches Played: 6

GT Wins: 4

KKR Wins: 1

Tie/No Result: 1

First Fixture: April 23, 2022 (GT win)

Most Recent Fixture: April 17, 2026 (GT win)

KKR Vs GT Probable Playing XIs

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR): Ajinkya Rahane (capt), Finn Allen, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Cameron Green, Rinku Singh, Manish Pandey, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Vaibhav Arora, Saurabh Dubey, Kartik Tyagi, Umran Malik.

Impact Player: Rovman Powell / Matheesha Pathirana

Gujarat Titans (GT): Shubman Gill (capt), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Nishant Sindhu, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj.

Impact Player: Prasidh Krishna

KKR Vs GT Key Players To Watch

Sai Sudharsan (GT): Sudharsan has been in superb form, scoring 501 runs in 12 matches at a strike rate of 155.11. His consistency at the top has provided GT with strong starts and stability.

Mohammed Siraj (GT): Siraj has claimed 13 wickets this season, forming a formidable pace attack alongside Kagiso Rabada and Prasidh Krishna. His ability to generate movement with the new ball could prove decisive at Eden Gardens.

KKR Vs GT Predicted Winner

Gujarat Titans enter this contest as overwhelming favorites. Their winning momentum and balanced squad give them the edge, while KKR face mounting pressure with playoff hopes fading.

Prediction: Gujarat Titans to win the match.