Faf du Plessis has lauded CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad's 'very good' captaincy following their first IPL 2026 win. The South African great noted Gaikwad's strong tactical awareness and said the win will boost his confidence and batting.

Du Plessis Praises Gaikwad's Captaincy

South African great Faf du Plessis has lauded the leadership of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad following CSK's 23-run victory over Delhi Capitals (DC) in Chennai, marking their first win of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season. Speaking on Star Sports, du Plessis said Gaikwad has shown strong tactical awareness and calm leadership, even in earlier matches where CSK fell short. "I think Ruturaj Gaikwad's captaincy has been very good. Even in the previous games, there were no tactical blunders or errors from his side that are keeping CSK back," JioStar expert du Plessis said.

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He further added that the win would be crucial for the young captain's confidence, both as a leader and as a batter. Du Plessis also noted that easing pressure often translates into better individual performances, suggesting that Gaikwad's batting form could see an uplift in the coming matches. "For him individually, to get that confidence going, this win will go a long way. This will reflect in his batting as well. As a Captain, sometimes you get burdened by the results and what is happening around you. Ruturaj will feel at ease now that he has put two points on the board for CSK," du Plessis said.

CSK Secure First Win of the Season

CSK got their first win of the season, breaking their six-match losing streak at home. Put to bat first by DC, Samson (115* in 56 balls, with 15 fours and four sixes) and Ayush Mhatre (59 in 36 balls, with three fours and four sixes) took CSK to 212/2 in 20 overs. In chase, Pathum Nissanka (41 in 24 balls, with five fours and two sixes) put on a 62-run stand with KL Rahul, and Tristan Stubbs scored a valiant 30-ball 60, but that was it from DC as a batting team, as Overton (4/18) and Kamboj (3/35) took wickets regularly.

Current Standings

CSK is at the ninth spot, with a win and three losses. With two victories and two defeats, DC is ranked fourth. (ANI)