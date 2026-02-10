Former England batter Ian Bell has been appointed as the assistant coach of Delhi Capitals (DC) ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season. The franchise made the announcement on their official X handle, welcoming the England great.

Former England batter Ian Bell has been appointed as the assistant coach of Delhi Capitals (DC) ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season. The official handle of the franchise made the announcement of Bell's appointment on their official X handle. "The England great is now a Dilliwala. Welcome home, Ian Bell," posted DC on their X.

A Look at Bell's Career

Bell represented England from 2004-15, scoring 7,727 runs in 118 Tests at an average of 42.69, with 22 centuries and 46 fifties and best score of 235. In 161 ODIs and 157 innings at an average of 37.87, with four centuries and 35 fifties with best score of 141. In eight T20Is, he has made 188 runs at an average of 26.85, with a fifty. In 107 T20s and 103 innings at an average of 30.65, he made 2,790 runs with a century and 18 fifties and best score of 131.