DC bowler Lungi Ngidi was hospitalised with a head injury during their IPL match vs PBKS. He was replaced by Dushmantha Chameera. Earlier, KL Rahul's 152* and Rana's 91 helped DC post a massive 264/2 against Punjab Kings.

IPL 2026: Lungi Ngidi Suffers Head Injury, Hospitalised

Delhi Capitals (DC) fast bowler Lungi Ngidi was stretchered off into an ambulance and taken off the field to eventually be hospitalised after suffering a head injury in the team's Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Saturday.

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In the third over of Punjab Kings' innings, bowled by Axar Patel, Lungi Ngidi went for a catch off a lofted shot from Priyansh Arya. He tracked the ball while back-pedalling but never seemed in control of the attempt, stretching backwards without getting a fingertip to it. In the process, he landed heavily on his head, making for a worrying moment on the field.

The Delhi Capitals camp was visibly worried as a stretcher was brought onto the field for Lungi Ngidi. The team physio and doctors attended to him while he lay on the ground.

An ambulance later arrived on the field, and even opposition coach Ricky Ponting walked out to check on the situation. Ngidi was eventually taken off the field in the ambulance and was transported to Max Hospital, Pusa Road in Karol Bagh, for further treatment.

Sri Lanka's Dushmantha Chameera replaced Ngidi for the rest of the DC vs PBKS match.

DC vs PBKS Match Highlights

Punjab Kings' Strong Chase

Coming to the match, Punjab Kings responded in great fashion with the bat after being given a stern task of chasing the 265-run total. PBKS reached 116/0 in 6 overs at the time of writing, with Prabhsimran Singh playing at 71 off 23 balls and Priyansh Arya playing a 38 off 14 balls.

KL Rahul's 152* Powers DC to 264

Earlier in the match, led by an unbeaten 67-ball 152 run knock from KL Rahul and a 91 from Rana, the Capitals dismantled the Punjab bowling attack to post 264/2.

The innings began steadily for Delhi Capitals. While PBKS got rid of Pathum Nissanka early, a dropped catch of KL Rahul by Shashank Singh proved costly as the batter went on to annihilate the Punjab bowlers.

Rahul reached his century, the batter's sixth in IPL history, in 47 balls, while Rana provided explosive support with his 91, including a 28-run over against Xavier Bartlett.

The duo maintained relentless scoring through the middle overs, taking DC past 200 in just 16 overs despite efforts from PBKS bowlers Arshdeep Singh, Marcus Stoinis, and Yuzvendra Chahal.

DC finished strongly despite Rana's late dismissal, adding nine runs in the final over to set a massive target.

Punjab Kings' bowlers struggled throughout, with only Arshdeep and Bartlett taking wickets in an otherwise one-sided batting display.

(ANI)