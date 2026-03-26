The BCCI announced the IPL 2026 second phase schedule, featuring 50 league matches from April 13 to May 24 across 12 venues. The first phase will run from March 28 to April 12. Playoff venues are yet to be confirmed by the board.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday announced the schedule for the second phase of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. The BCCI confirmed that the venues for the Playoffs will be announced at a later date.

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IPL 2026 Second Phase Schedule

The remainder of the league stage, comprising 50 matches, will be played from April 13 to May 24, across 12 venues in India. Matches in the second phase will be held in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Jaipur, Dharamsala, Raipur and New Chandigarh, according to an official statement by the IPL website.

🚨 News 🚨 BCCI announces schedule for second phase of #TATAIPL 2026 🗓️ The remainder of the league stage, comprising 50 matches, will be played from April 13 to May 24, 2026, across 12 venues in India 🏟️ More details 🔽https://t.co/iYGnB0Gd2J — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 26, 2026

As the tournament enters a crucial phase, teams will compete across venues for a place in the playoffs, with the race expected to intensify through the latter half of the league stage.

The action will resume on April 13, with Sunrisers Hyderabad taking on Rajasthan Royals in Hyderabad, setting the tone for an exciting run of fixtures.

Fans can look forward to an exciting phase of the tournament as teams jostle for positions in the lead-up to the final weeks of the league stage.

The detailed schedule for the second phase of the IPL 2026: The second phase will feature eight double-headers, with afternoon matches starting at 03:30 PM IST and evening matches commencing at 07:30 PM IST.

Punjab Kings will play their home matches in New Chandigarh and Dharamsala, including three matches in Dharamsala during this phase.

Rajasthan Royals will host four home games in Jaipur, while Royal Challengers Bengaluru will play three home matches in Bengaluru and two in Raipur.

First Phase Recap

Earlier, the BCCI had announced the schedule for the first phase of the IPL 2026, to be played from March 28 to April 12.

The tournament opener will be played with defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) hosting Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

A total of 20 matches will be played across 10 venues in the first-phase of the IPL. The venues are Bengaluru, Mumbai, Guwahati, New Chandigarh, Lucknow, Kolkata, Chennai, Delhi, Ahmedabad and Hyderabad.

During this period, the tournament will feature four double-headers, with the afternoon matches beginning at 03:30 PM IST and the evening matches commencing at 07:30 PM IST.

Following the opening encounter, the Mumbai Indians will take on the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday.

The first double-header of the season will take place on April 4, 2026, when Delhi Capitals face Mumbai Indians in the afternoon match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, followed by Gujarat Titans taking on Rajasthan Royals at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Team Home Ground Distribution

Rajasthan Royals will begin their home campaign in Guwahati, where they will host Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians.

Punjab Kings (PBKS), meanwhile, will play their early home fixtures at the PCA Stadium in New Chandigarh.

During the season, Royal Challengers Bengaluru will play five home matches in Bengaluru and two in Raipur.

Punjab Kings will play four home matches in New Chandigarh and three in Dharamshala, while Rajasthan Royals will play three home matches in Guwahati and four in Jaipur.

(ANI)