Gujarat Titans' pacer Ashok Sharma set a new record for the fastest ball of IPL 2026 at 154.2 kmph. The 23-year-old is a product of Rajasthan's Aravali Cricket Club, a grassroots academy that has produced several other IPL talents.

Last week in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, young pacer from Gujarat Titans, Ashok Sharma, grabbed headlines by bowling the fastest delivery of the season -- a scorching 154.2 kmph against the Rajasthan Royals. The fiery ball, delivered to wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel, underlined Sharma's growing reputation as one of India's most exciting pace prospects.

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Clocking speeds consistently above 145 kmph, Sharma is expected to emerge as a potential asset for India's pace attack in the future. But beyond the numbers and milestones lies a grounded journey rooted in Rajasthan's Aravali Cricket Club -- a training hub located in Hathoj that has quietly produced a cluster of IPL-ready talent.

A Grounded Journey

Reflecting on his journey and the environment that shaped him, the 23-year-old pacer told ANI, "Cricket facilities are good (at Aravali Cricket Club). Whenever we say, we get a net to practice. Akash Singh was playing IPL before us. He was the first from our academy to play in the IPL. We spoke with Akash bhaiyya about how it was there in the IPL, and tried practising accordingly."

Aravali Cricket Club: A Breeding Ground for Talent

Speaking about his peers, who are also part of the IPL 2026, he added, "Mukul and Kartik, we all practice together." That camaraderie has translated into success on the biggest stage. The Aravali Cricket Club, founded by late Rajasthan cricketer Vivek Yadav, has become a breeding ground for emerging IPL names. Left-arm pacer Akash Singh paved the way as the first from the academy to feature in the IPL and is now representing the Lucknow Super Giants. His journey served as both inspiration and blueprint for those who followed.

Mukul Choudhary's Overnight Sensation

Among Ashok's peers, Kartik Sharma secured a high-profile deal with the Chennai Super Kings, while Mukul Choudhary has made waves with Lucknow Super Giants after being picked for a significant sum. Mukul, in particular, announced himself in dramatic fashion with a stunning unbeaten 54 off 27 balls, smashing seven sixes in a remarkable chase on Thursday that turned him into an overnight sensation. His exploits were no surprise for those familiar with his performances in the domestic circuit, where he starred in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy with explosive batting numbers.

Sharma's Path to the IPL

Sharma himself earned his IPL opportunity on the back of a strong showing in the tournament, finishing as Rajasthan's leading wicket-taker -- a performance that convinced the Gujarat Titans management to back him early in the season.

Today, as these young cricketers make their mark in the IPL, the Aravali Cricket Club stands as a testament to the power of grassroots development -- where shared nets, collective ambition, and guidance from those who made it before continue to fuel the next generation of Indian cricket stars. (ANI)