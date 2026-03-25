Aakash Chopra praises Lucknow Super Giants captain Rishabh Pant's self-awareness in seeking help from Yuvraj Singh to change his game. Chopra notes Pant sees the game differently but needs a new blueprint to succeed in white-ball cricket.

Lucknow Super Giants Captain Rishabh Pant heads into Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 with plenty of expectation, both as a batter and as a leader and the former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra said he is happy that Pant has accepted that he needs to change something in his game ahead of the 19th season.

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Chopra on Pant's Mindset and Growth

Speaking on JioStar, the cricketer-turned-broadcaster highlighted how Rishabh Pant sees the game differently. "We sometimes fail to understand what Rishabh Pant brings to the table and how he sees the game unfold. In Test cricket, he had conversations with Rahul Dravid when he was the Head Coach. Rahul bhai was not very happy with Pant's batting approach. To give credit where it's due, Pant sees the game very differently from most of us who see it conventionally," he said. "But the most heartening thing for me is his acceptance that he needs to change something in his game. He needs to look for a blueprint. Something is not going right. He knows he is that good. The fact that he has approached Yuvraj Singh for help shows he acknowledges that he needs guidance, help and assistance. That is a great sign. With the quality, talent and skills he has, it is a travesty that he is not killing it in white-ball cricket," Chopra said.

New Chapter with Lucknow Super Giants

Pant was seen practising with the former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh ahead of the new IPL season. He is the most expensive buy (Rs 27 Crore) by any franchise in IPL history, being bought by the Lucknow Super Giants ahead of the IPL 2025, and he will also lead LSG this year.

Justified Scrutiny and National Team Concerns

On the scrutiny Pant faces, Chopra said, "The scrutiny around Rishabh Pant is justified. He is a prisoner of his own reputation for playing unorthodox shots and rarely looks to grind out runs when the situation demands it. Last season, despite opportunities to take time and rebuild his form, he continued to play risky shots, which drew criticism."

"Having been part of India's T20 World Cup-winning squad in Barbados, he is now completely out of the conversation for the national side. The selectors and management went from selecting a middle-order keeper to an opener keeper and a keeper who can bat at three. While the IPL is massive, representing India remains the ultimate priority, and losing that spot means it's time for him to go back to the drawing board," Chopra concluded. (ANI)