user
user icon

IPL 2025: 'Wanted to make it count', says KKR's Quinton de Kock after match-winning knock against RR

Quinton de Kock's unbeaten 97 powered Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to an eight-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals (RR) in IPL 2025.

IPL 2025: 'Wanted to make it count', says KKR's Quinton de Kock after match-winning knock against RR snt
Team Asianet Newsable
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Mar 27, 2025, 10:30 AM IST

After giving a match-winning performance against Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) opener Quinton De Kock expressed his feelings on scoring an unbeaten fifty in the sixth match of the competition.

De Kock won the Player of the Match award after playing unbeaten innings of 97 runs from 61 balls at a staggering strike rate of 159.02, which was laced by eight boundaries and six maximums in his innings.

KKR Opener Shares His Thoughts on the Performance

Speaking after the match, the wicketkeeper-batter said that he felt really good as he got an opportunity to play and make it count for the defending champions.

"Nice to get my opportunity, and I wanted to make it count. To be fair, haven't felt any challenges yet. Have had 3 months off which felt nice. Had about a 10-day build-up to this season. Only my second game here, just taking it as I see it. Luckily, we batted second so I could watch the wicket, see how the ball was behaving. Just played the situation of the game. The IPL is known for big sixes and big scores, but that wasn't the moment for me. It was just about winning it, as far as I know it," De Kock said in the post-match presentation.

Also read: IPL 2025: KKR's Moeen Ali pleased with show against RR, says did 'nice job' filling in for Narine

Pitch Conditions at Barsapara Cricket Stadium

Further, the 32-year-old player spoke about the pitch conditions of the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati during the second innings of the encounter.

"I love meeting new people and being in new environments. It is about finding your feet within the team. Sometimes, the team accepts you later, but here, with KKR, they have accepted me already with open arms, so it feels good. Not the type of wicket for that kind of game; the ball was turning and stopping. It was a working man's wicket. If we get an opportunity at a better wicket, then surely that will be a chat, but today it was all about getting down and winning it," the former South African cricketer added.

KKR Registers First Win in IPL 2025

Opener Quinton de Kock's marvellous batting performance stormed Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to victory over Rajathan Royals (RR) by eight wickets in the sixth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Wednesday.

With this victory, Knight Riders opened their account in the ongoing 18th edition of the cash-rich league, whereas the Royals have lost both the matches in this competition.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

IPL 2025: Riyan Parag vows RR will learn from KKR defeat, eyes strong comeback against CSK snt

IPL 2025: Riyan Parag vows RR will learn from KKR defeat, eyes strong comeback against CSK

IPL 2025: Can SRH breach 300-run mark this season? Bowling coach James Franklin says 'why not' snt

IPL 2025: Can SRH breach 300-run mark this season? Bowling coach James Franklin says 'why not'

NZ vs PAK, ODI series: Tom Latham ruled out with fractured right hand, Henry Nicholls named replacement snt

NZ vs PAK, ODI series: Tom Latham ruled out with fractured right hand, Henry Nicholls named replacement

IPL 2025: KKR's Moeen Ali pleased with show against RR, says did 'nice job' filling in for Narine snt

IPL 2025: KKR's Moeen Ali pleased with show against RR, says did 'nice job' filling in for Narine

Im still contracted Jonny Bairstow says it would be 'stupid' not to push for England return snt

'I'm still contracted': Jonny Bairstow says it would be 'stupid' not to push for England return

Recent Stories

Financial year ends on 31st March: Complete these 7 important tasks ATG

Financial year ends on 31st March: Complete these 7 important tasks

Hero Vida V2 Z electric scooter spotted! Check expected features and other details gcw

Hero Vida V2 Z electric scooter spotted! Check expected features and other details

Mythri Movie Makers, Ram Charan unveils RC16: Title, first look poster, cast details and more revealed MEG

Mythri Movie Makers, Ram Charan unveils RC16: Title, first look poster, cast details and more revealed

Indias Economy Doubles in 10 Years Top 10 Global Economies Ranked snt

Indian Economy doubles in 10 years: Look at top 10 global economies

Gold dealer arrested for aiding Ranya Rao, sent to custody, actress' bail hearing in gold smuggling case today shk

In 3rd key arrest, gold dealer held for aiding Ranya Rao; actress' bail hearing in gold smuggling case today

Recent Videos

What are Putin's Demands as Russia and Ukraine Reach Black Sea Ceasefire Agreement?

What are Putin's Demands as Russia and Ukraine Reach Black Sea Ceasefire Agreement?

Video Icon
Atishi SLAMS Yogi Govt Over 'Buy 1 Get 1 Free' Liquor Scheme, Questions BJP's Silence

Atishi SLAMS Yogi Govt Over 'Buy 1 Get 1 Free' Liquor Scheme, Questions BJP's Silence

Video Icon
CM Yogi SLAMS Akhilesh Yadav: 'He Follows Aurangzeb' Amid Political Jibe on BJP Unity

CM Yogi SLAMS Akhilesh Yadav: 'He Follows Aurangzeb' Amid Political Jibe on BJP Unity

Video Icon
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Orders Action on Stray Cattle in Shalimar Bagh | Asianet Newsable

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Orders Action on Stray Cattle in Shalimar Bagh | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Auraiya Murder Shocker: Man Killed by Contract Killers Hired by Wife & Lover

Auraiya Murder Shocker: Man Killed by Contract Killers Hired by Wife & Lover

Video Icon