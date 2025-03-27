IPL 2025: 'Wanted to make it count', says KKR's Quinton de Kock after match-winning knock against RR

Read Full Article

After giving a match-winning performance against Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) opener Quinton De Kock expressed his feelings on scoring an unbeaten fifty in the sixth match of the competition.

De Kock won the Player of the Match award after playing unbeaten innings of 97 runs from 61 balls at a staggering strike rate of 159.02, which was laced by eight boundaries and six maximums in his innings.

KKR Opener Shares His Thoughts on the Performance

Speaking after the match, the wicketkeeper-batter said that he felt really good as he got an opportunity to play and make it count for the defending champions.

"Nice to get my opportunity, and I wanted to make it count. To be fair, haven't felt any challenges yet. Have had 3 months off which felt nice. Had about a 10-day build-up to this season. Only my second game here, just taking it as I see it. Luckily, we batted second so I could watch the wicket, see how the ball was behaving. Just played the situation of the game. The IPL is known for big sixes and big scores, but that wasn't the moment for me. It was just about winning it, as far as I know it," De Kock said in the post-match presentation.

Pitch Conditions at Barsapara Cricket Stadium

Further, the 32-year-old player spoke about the pitch conditions of the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati during the second innings of the encounter.

"I love meeting new people and being in new environments. It is about finding your feet within the team. Sometimes, the team accepts you later, but here, with KKR, they have accepted me already with open arms, so it feels good. Not the type of wicket for that kind of game; the ball was turning and stopping. It was a working man's wicket. If we get an opportunity at a better wicket, then surely that will be a chat, but today it was all about getting down and winning it," the former South African cricketer added.

KKR Registers First Win in IPL 2025

Opener Quinton de Kock's marvellous batting performance stormed Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to victory over Rajathan Royals (RR) by eight wickets in the sixth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Wednesday.

With this victory, Knight Riders opened their account in the ongoing 18th edition of the cash-rich league, whereas the Royals have lost both the matches in this competition.

