Shashank Singh praises Shreyas Iyer's leadership following PBKS's win over MI. He highlights Iyer's positive impact on team culture and the inclusive environment fostered by him and coach Ricky Ponting.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) batter Shashank Singh heaped praise on team captain Shreyas Iyer following their emphatic seven-wicket win over Mumbai Indians (MI) in Jaipur, a result that secured them a top-two finish in the points table and a place in Qualifier 1 of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Shashank highlighted the significant impact Iyer has had on the team culture and environment since taking over the reins.

"Shreyas is a dear friend. I've known him for the past 10-15 years," Shashank said.

"To be very honest, playing under him, with him being the captain, is one of the best things that has happened to me," he added.

Iyer's leadership style and dressing room environment at PBKS

Shashank underlined Iyer's inclusive leadership style, pointing out how the captain's approach extends far beyond the playing eleven.

"The way he gives freedom to everyone, not just me, but all 25 members of the squad, including the support staff, content team, media team, logistics, it's truly commendable," he noted.

He also spoke about the team culture within the Punjab Kings camp under the leadership of Iyer and head coach Ricky Ponting.

"The culture that has been developed under Ricky Sir and Shreyas is something we all cherish. We love each other, we care for each other, that's the main motto they've emphasized," Shashank said.

"They believe that if we maintain that culture and look after one another, the results will take care of themselves," he added.

Punjab Kings, under Iyer's leadership, have emerged as a cohesive and consistent unit this season, and he will try to win his second IPL trophy. (ANI)

