Sunrisers Hyderabad medium-fast Jaydev Unadkat ruled out that bowling round the wicket is a weakness for KL Rahul after robbing the seasoned wicketkeeper batter's opportunity to pull off a rescue act during their pulsating clash on Monday in the 18th edition of the cash-rich league.

The Capitals dangled at 29/4 after the seventh over and needed a saviour to salvage them from the dire situation. With Rahul at the crease, there were hopes of witnessing Delhi's redemption arc written from Rahul's hands, but Unadkat drew early curtains on it.

On the first delivery of the eighth over, the left-arm seamer went round the wicket and bowled a full delivery, which was angling into the off-stump. Rahul got caught up in his crease trying to drive on the up and gave away a healthy outside edge. The ball flew quickly, and Ishan Kishan pounced on the opportunity and returned with 10(14).

Unadkat on KL Rahul's weakness

Unadkat opened up about the setup he laid out for Rahul after the first innings and claimed that his approach wasn't necessarily a weakness for the experienced wicketkeeper batter.

"I won't say it's a weakness (for Rahul), as a bowler, you have to have some weapon ready, and one of those weapons is to change the angle. Have bowled to KL in the past, both over the wicket and round the wicket, and I feel like I have a little better chance against him bowling round the wicket," Unadkat said while speaking to the broadcasters.

Unadkat on SRH's approach against DC

The 33-year-old spilt the beans about their overall approach and added, "Started well and got the wickets as well. Wickets always help curb the runs. The basic plan was the same - hit the deck, and then we varied the pace to mix it up.

Getting wickets at the crucial times was important. It (the pitch) did get better; the way it started, it was stopping a bit, but it got better. We should be able to chase this down."

With skipper Pat Cummins dazzling with his scorching three-wicket haul, Sunrisers Hyderabad restricted the visitors to a paltry 133/7.