Rajasthan Royals ended their IPL 2025 campaign on a high note with a 6-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings. Yashasvi Jaiswal and 14-year-old prodigy Suryavanshi's impressive batting performances led RR to victory.

After registering a win over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Tuesday, Rajasthan Royals (RR) opener Yashasvi Jaiswal expressed his thoughts on his side's victory in the 62nd fixture of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

Rajasthan drew curtains on its shambolic campaign in the 18th season of the Indian Premier League on a positive note by orchestrating a six-wicket triumph at the high-scoring Arun Jaitley Stadium over Chennai Super Kings.

Jaiswal on RR's victory

Speaking about the victory at the post-match presentation, Jaiswal said, "It was pretty good. We were trying our best, and I really enjoyed it. There has been few injuries with the team, Sanju bhai came back after a few games and it was a good game for us, we will take the confidence going forward. (on Suryavanshi) He played really well, he played amazingly today, we have seen how he has been playing throughout the tournament. (on the bowlers) They have bowled pretty well, we have a clear plan where we have to bowl. I was telling them, whatever plans you have, go with a clear head and do it."

In pursuit of the 188-run target, the Royals got off to a brisk start with the young opening pair of Jaiswal and Suryavanshi tormenting Chennai bowlers by firing all cylinders. Out of the two southpaws, Yashasvi was the aggressor and unleashed a scathing attack on Khaleel Ahmed and Anshul Kamboj.

Yashasvi, Samson, Vaibhav and Jurel power RR to a commanding win

He raced to 36 in 18 deliveries after afflicting misery on Khaleel by reeling off three fours and a towering maximum in the third over. After Jaiswal's slight inside edge curved the ball's trajectory straight into the stumps, Kamboj ended his adventurous outing.

Suryavanshi and skipper Sanju Samson added 98 runs for the second wicket to break the backbone of Chennai's defence. The 14-year-old prodigy from Rajasthan, Suryavanshi, brought up his half-century in style. He muscled the ball over deep square to add another milestone to his name.

Ravichandran Ashwin broke the 98-run stand by punching Samson's (41) return ticket, and then Suryavanshi's (57) in the same over. Noor Ahmad bamboozled Riyan Parag with a googly, but Chennai were far behind in the game.

Dhruv Jurel and Shimron Hetmyer stayed till the end and steered Rajashtan to a victory in their final game of the 18th season of the cash-rich league.