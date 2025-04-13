IPL 2025: 5 things that could help MI star Rohit Sharma return to his vintage form

Read Full Gallery

Mumbai Indians' veteran opener Rohit Sharma has not been in a good form in the ongoing IPL season, scoring just 38 runs in five matches. Here are five things that might help Rohit to find his rhythm and get back to his run-scoring ways in the remainder of the tournament.



Rohit Sharma's poor form in IPL 2025

Ahead of the Mumbai Indians’ IPL 2025 clash against Delhi Capitals, Rohit Sharma’s form has been a talking point. The five-time IPL champions will face the hosts Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday, April 13. Mumbai Indians have had a poor start to the season, winning only one match in their five outings. In addition to the team’s campaign in IPL 2025, the management has a major concern over Rohit Sharma’s form. The MI’s veteran opener has failed to deliver his best in the ongoing season, scoring just 38 runs at an average of 9.50 and a strike rate of 131.03. There have been several questions about his form as well as his place in the team, given that he comes in as an impact substitute if MI opts to bowl first. Despite a slow start to IPL 2025, Rohit Sharma can still play a pivotal role in the team’s campaign with his ability to adapt and perform under pressure. The former Mumbai Indians skipper can still get back to his form, given his experience and proven track record in the IPL. Here are 5 things that could help MI star batter get back to his rhythm

1. Settle in before going for big shots

Rohit Sharma is someone who prefers to play attacking cricket rather than conservative batting in T20 cricket. However, the veteran Mumbai Indians’ opener failed to capitalize on his early starts as he was dismissed cheaply after throwing away his wickets while attempting aggressive strokeplays too early in the innings in the last few matches. Rohit can avoid such mistakes by spending a few balls getting his eye and reassessing the conditions before unleashing his trademark shots, which could help him anchor his innings and play a more impactful knock at the top.

2. Batting at No.3

Rohit Sharma has often batted as an opener ever since he joined Mumbai Indians in 2013. However, batting at no.3 could help him take on a more stabilizing role and enable him to assess the match before going for offensive shots. This position would reduce the pressure of facing the new ball, giving him a chance to build his innings and counterattack once the field restrictions become easier and conditions of the pitch become clearer. Rohit Sharma has a decent record while batting at No.3 in the IPL, amassing 859 runs, including a century and five cities, at an average of 24.54 in 40 matches. Also read: LSG pacer Shardul slams commentators for 'trying to be hard' on bowlers after win vs GT

3. Play freely without captaincy pressure

Despite not being captain of the side, Rohit Sharma has failed to deliver his best in the ongoing IPL season. In the IPL 2024, the veteran MI opener endured a big setback as he was sacked from captaincy duties by the management and was replaced by Hardik Pandya. Since he was not the captain, Rohit played well in the last IPL season compared to previous four editions of the tournament, amassing 417 runs, including a century and a fifty, at average of 32.08 in 14 matches. If he can mentally detach from leadership burden and focus solely on his batting, Rohit could rediscover his form and play with more freedom and intent.

4. Focus on maximizing powerplay

Rohit Sharma’s strength lies in his ability to dominate the bowlers in the powerplay overs, i.e. first six overs of the innings. In the recent seasons, the former MI captain has been too cautious or overly aggressive during the powerplay, resulting in his early dismissal after getting his starts. If Rohit Sharma can compromise between aggression and caution in the first six overs by targeting specific bowlers and choosing the right moments to accelerate the innings, he can lay a strong foundation for a big innings. Playing risk-free innings while maintaining a good strike-rate could make a difference to his form and MI’s starts.

5. Rotating the strike

Rohit Sharma is often noted for his flair and six-hitting brilliance, but return to basics can help return to his lost form. Rotating the strike and building meaningful partnerships, especially with the opener Ryan Rickelton at the top can help him stay longer at the crease and regain his form and confidence. Consistently getting off the strike would not only reduce the pressure but also keep the scoreboard ticking while frustrating the bowlers. Rotating the strike would help Rohit Sharma better understand how the pitch behaves and accordingly, he can adapt his shots. Also read: IPL 2025: SRH's Abhishek REVEALS reason behind 'Orange Army' chit celebration after win vs PBKS

Latest Videos