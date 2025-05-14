New Delhi: South Africa wicketkeeper batter Quinton de Kock is set to rejoin the defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders squad in Bengaluru on Thursday ahead of the resumption of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on May 17, according to ESPNcricinfo. There was uncertainty over de Kock's involvement in the remainder of the tournament until Tuesday evening, but since he has confirmed his availability for the rest of the tournament, which will resume with Kolkata squaring off against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday.



According to ESPNcricinfo, most overseas players, including left-arm quick Spencer Johnson, whose return to India was uncertain, have confirmed their availability. Last week, the BCCI suspended the tournament for a week due to the cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan.



KKR's Caribbean stars Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Rovman Powell and team mentor Dwayne Bravo were in Dubai since the tournament was suspended for a week. According to ESPNcricinfo, Narine and Russell boarded a flight to Bengaluru from Dubai and are set to arrive on Wednesday afternoon. South Africa tearaway Anrich Nortje will join KKR in Bengaluru from the Maldives. According to ESPNcricinfo, KKR's Indian players and support staff will arrive in batches in Bengaluru on Wednesday evening.



The defending champions are in a precarious situation regarding their title defence. The beleaguered Kolkata side is in the seventh spot, hanging in the playoffs race by mathematical calculations. KKR is sixth in the standings with 11 points, and their remaining two fixtures against Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru are do-or-die affairs.



If the Knight Riders stand triumphant with two wins, they will move to 15 points and will hope for other results to fall in their favour to keep their title defence alive. For their upcoming fixture against Bengaluru, ESPNcricinfo reported that KKR will hold two training sessions at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Thursday and Friday evening.