Narine credits focus on strength after all-round show in KKR's win over CSK

Chennai: Sunil Narine produced a sensational all-round performance to guide Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to a commanding eight-wicket victory over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 clash at Chennai on Friday. The win marked KKR's third triumph in six matches this season, propelling them to third place on the points table.

Opting to bowl first, Narine was exceptional with the ball, returning figures of 3/13 from his four overs. His spell derailed CSK's innings, as the veteran spinner kept the batters in check and picked up crucial wickets during the middle overs. CSK could only manage 103/9 in their 20 overs.

Narine's impact wasn't limited to the ball. Opening the innings with Quinton de Kock, he launched a fiery counterattack, smashing 44 runs off 19 balls, including two fours and five sixes. The pair added 46 runs for the opening stand, setting the tone for a swift chase. KKR chased down the target in 10.1 overs, a result that also boosted their net run rate significantly.

Narine reflects on KKR's game plan

Speaking at the post-match presentation after being named Player of the Match, Narine said, "Almost [a complete game], next time hope I can take a catch as well. Try to focus on my strength. Batters play well but if you focus too much on batters, you are already on the back foot. You get accustomed and try to adapt as soon as possible," as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

Narine also emphasised his role at the top of the order.

"It's very simple -- trying to get the team off to a flying start. Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn't," he said.

With both bat and ball, Narine's brilliance proved too much for CSK on the night.

