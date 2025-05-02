Rohit Sharma gifted his bat to Shane Bond's son after MI's victory against RR. This followed a dominant 100-run win fueled by fifties from Rohit, Rickelton, and strong bowling performances.

Mumbai Indians veteran opener Rohit Sharma’s heartwarming gesture was on display when he decided to gift his bat to Rajasthan Royals bowling coach Shane Bond’s son after the IPL 2025 match between two teams at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Thursday, May 1.

Mumbai Indians registered their seven win of the season and sixth on the trot with a 100-run victory over Rajasthan Royals. After posting a total of 217/2, thanks to fifties by Ryan Rickelton (61), Rohit Sharma (53) and an unbeaten 94-run partnership between skipper Hardik Pandya (48*) and Suryakumar Yadav (48*), MI bowlers bundled out RR for 117 in 16.5 overs. MI pace bowling attack, consisting of Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, and Deepak Chahar, triggered a collapse in the hosts’ batting, reducing them to 47/4 in 4.4 overs.

Rajasthan Royals were further reduced to 91/9 in 11.5 overs, thanks to Karn Sharma's fiery spell in the middle overs. Boult (3/25) and Karn Sharma (3/23) led MI's bowling attack. Bumrah picked two wickets, while Hardik and Deepak picked a wicket each.

Rohit Sharma’s kind gesture

After the match, MI star batter Rohit Sharma had a light-hearted conversation with RR bowling coach Shane Bond. The right-handed batter gifted his bat to Bond’s son. In a video posted by Rajasthan Royals on its X handle (formerly Twitter), Rohit was seen speaking to former New Zealand pacer’s son on video call and informed him about the bat he was gifting.

“Hey Rhino, I just gave my bat to the old man right here. Make sure, he doesn’t use it. You use it. Smack it.” Rohit told Shane Bond’s son.

Even Suryakumar Yadav spoke to Bond’s son and gave him good wishes for his cricketing journey.

“Hope, you are doing well. All the best for your cricket. We will definitely meet up soon. Cheers.” Suryakumar said.

Shane Bond was the bowling coach of the Mumbai Indians for nine years from 2014 until he was sacked from his coaching duties after the five-time IPL champions failed to qualify for the final after losing to the Gujarat Titans in 2023. During his time as a bowling coach at MI, Bond worked with some of the finest fast bowlers in the franchise, including Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, and Mitchell McClenaghan, playing a crucial role in shaping MI’s pace attack as one of the most feared units in the IPL.

Rohit Sharma continues his impressive in IPL 2025

After a string of poor performances in the first seven matches of the IPL 2025, Rohit Sharma turned his game around and got to his rhythm as Mumbai Indians are on the verge of making the playoffs.

Rohit Sharma smashed three fifties in the last four outings. Former Mumbai Indians captain is currently the third-leading run-getter for the side in IPL 2025, amassing 293 runs, including 3 fifties, at an average of 32.55 and a strike rate of 155.02 in 10 matches.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians moved to top of the points table with seven wins while accumulating 14 points in 10 matches.