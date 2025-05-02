Rajasthan Royals (RR) young batter Vaibhav Suryavanshi did not have an ideal outing in the IPL 2025 clash against Mumbai Indians as he was dismissed for a two-ball duck at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Thursday, May 1.

Ahead of the match between RR and MI, Vaibhav Suryavanshi was the talking point after his sensational outing with a record-breaking performance against Gujarat Titans, scoring 101 off 38 balls in Royals’ 210-run chase. He shattered several records during his phenomenal innings, including fastest Indian to score an IPL century and the youngest to get to three-figure mark in the history of T20 cricket.

In Rajasthan Royals’ massive 218-run chase against Mumbai Indians, the hype around the 14-year-old seemed to have fizzled out as the young batting sensation fell for a two-ball duck to Deepak Chahar in the opening over of the RR’s innings, unable to replicate his previous heroics. It was the first duck of his IPL career after scoring 34, 10, and 101 in the first three matches.

Rohit Sharma gives pat on Vaibhav’s back

After the match between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians, players from sharing customary handshakes and Rohit Sharma was seen patting on the back of Vaibhav Suryavanshi and seemed to have given words of encouragement to the visibly disappointed youngster after failing to make an impact compared to his previous outing against Gujarat Titans.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi made his IPL debut against Lucknow Super Giants, scoring an impressive 34 off 20 balls. Suryavanshi was bought by the Rajasthan Royals franchise for a whopping INR 1.1 crore, making him the youngest player to make a way into the IPL. The young batter already shot to fame before his IPL debut, when he slammed 58-ball century for India A against Australia A in a four-day match. The 14-year-old played a pivotal role in helping India U19 reach the final of Asia Cup U19, where they lost to Bangladesh.

However, Vaibhav impressed with his performance throughout the tournament, scoring 176 runs, including two fifties, at an average of 44.00 in five matches. The youngster made his senior team debut for Bihar in the Ranji Trophy match against Mumbai, where he became the youngest player to feature in the prestigious domestic tournament.

Rajasthan Royals knocked out of IPL 2025

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals’ hopes of qualifying for the playoffs have been dashed with their eight defeat of the season against Mumbai Indians. With a mammoth target of 218, RR were bundled out for 117 in 16.1 overs. The hosts succumbed to pressure early in the run-chase as they lost five wickets for 47 runs.

Royals’ batting further collapsed with 91/9 in 11.5 overs. However, the 26-run stand between Jofra Archer (30) and Akash Madhwal (4*) took the team past the 100-run mark before Archer was dismissed by Trent Boult, sealing a comprehensive 100-run victory for Mumbai Indians. With three wins and eight losses, Rajasthan Royals are currently sitting at the 8th spot with just 6 points and have -0.780 in 11 matches.

Mumbai Indians are on the verge of making the playoffs as they have registered their sixth win on the trot with a victory over Rajasthan Royals. MI are one win away from qualifying for the knockout stage. MI did not have an ideal start to the season after losing five matches in the six outings before turning their game around to win the next six matches.

With seven wins and five losses, Mumbai Indians are currently at the top of the points table with 14 points and have a NRR of +1.274 in 12 outings.