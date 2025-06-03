The IPL 2025 final between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) will crown a new champion. RCB, three-time finalists, defeated PBKS in Qualifier 1.

Ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 final between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS), former India captain Anil Kumble shared his thoughts on the title clash, where he said that the team that plays better will win the match.

Kumble met Karnataka's Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister Eshwar Khandre at his (latter's) official residence on Tuesday.

The Rajat Patidar-led side and the Punjab-based franchise will lock horns against each other in the final of the 18th edition of the cash-rich league at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad to end their title drought in the competition.

Speaking on the IPL 2025 final, Anil Kumble told the media, "I have been involved in both teams. It is good that there will be a new winner. It will be a really good game. Whoever plays better will win the game."

How many times did RCB qualify to the playoffs?

RCB have qualified for the Indian Premier League final thrice in the past, losing all three times in 2009, 2011 and 2016.PBKS, on the other hand, qualified for the final once in 2014 when they were known as Kings XI Punjab, losing the match to Kolkata Knight Riders.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru were the first team to qualify for the final. They finished the league stage in second spot with 19 points from 14 games before beating Punjab Kings by eight wickets in Qualifier 1 to book their berth in the final.

Punjab Kings, meanwhile, topped the league stage with 19 points from 14 games and a better net run rate than RCB.

However, PBKS lost their Qualifier 1 game against RCB, leading to them facing Mumbai Indians in the Qualifier 2 clash, which they won by five wickets to secure their spot in the summit match.