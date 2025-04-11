IPL 2025: Revisiting MS Dhoni's top 6 knocks as CSK captain in the tournament

Read Full Gallery

With MS Dhoni returning as CSK captain after Ruturaj Gaikwad ruled out of the remaining IPL 2025 due to elbow injury, let's take a top knocks by legendary wicketkeeper-batter as the skipper of the side in the tournament.

MS Dhoni returns as CSK captain

The veteran wicketkeeper-batter MS Dhoni has returned to helm as the Chennai Super Kings’ captain after Ruturaj Gaikwad ruled out of the remaining IPL 2025 due to elbow fracture ahead of their clash against Kolkata Knight Riders on April 11, Friday. The news was confirmed by CSK head coach Stephen Fleming at the press conference. MS Dhoni has captained Chennai Super Kings for 15 seasons of the IPL and now, he will once again take charge in the ongoing IPL season. Dhoni stepped in as CSK captain at a crucial juncture, where they have lost four matches in five outings and currently sitting at ninth on the points table with just two points. As a CSK captain, MS Dhoni led the team to a record-equalling 5 IPL titles and led the 128 victories while amassing 4376 runs, including 19 fifties, at an average of 39.78 in 212 matches. As Dhoni has returned as CSK captain, let’s take a look at top knocks by the legendary wicketkeeper-batter while leading the side.

1. 84 vs RCB (2019)

MS Dhoni’s best captain knock for Chennai Super Kings came in 2019 when he played a brilliant unbeaten knock of 84 off 48 balls, including five fours and seven sixes, at an impressive strike rate of 175. Dhoni walked out to bat when CSK were at 28/4 and needed 134 off 85 balls to win against Royal Challengers Bangalore. He single-handedly took charge of the team’s run-chase and put them in a commanding position to win the match. Eventually, Dhoni’s incredible effort went in vain as CSK fell 2 runs short of achieving the target in a thrilling final over chase. MS Dhoni registered his highest individual score in the IPL.

2. 79 vs KXIP (2018)

Dhoni’s second-best performance as a CSK captain was in 2018 against Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings), scoring an unbeaten 79 off 44 balls at an impressive strike rate of 179.54. Chasing a 198-run target, Chennai Super Kings were at 56/3 when MS Dhoni joined Ambati Rayudu (49) at the crease and the duo formed a crucial 57-run partnership for the fourth wicket. After Rayudu’s dismissal, Dhoni led the CSK’s run-chase with composed hitting and aggressive strokeplay. However, MS Dhoni’s valiant effort went in vain as CSK fell 5 runs short of achieving the target, However, he finished off the match with a six. Also read: IPL 2025: Fans go berserk as Dhoni returns to lead CSK for remainder of the season

3. 75 vs RR (2019)

MS Dhoni’s third-best knock as CSK captain came against Rajasthan Royals in 2019, playing an unbeaten innings of 75 off 46 balls, including 4 fours and as many sixes, at a strike rate of 163.04. Chennai Super Kings were reeling at 88/4 when Dhoni strolled to bat and led the charge to help the side post a 175/5. He received valuable support from Dwayne Bravo (27), with whom he formed a 56-run stand for the fifth wicket. Dhoni’s knock went in vain as Chennai Super Kings’ bowlers defended the total by restricting Rajasthan Royals to 167/8, sealing 8-run victory at Chepauk.

4. 70 vs RCB (2018)

MS Dhoni played one of the greatest knocks in his career, scoring an unbeaten 70 off 34 balls against Royal Challengers Bangalore in front of the opponent’s home crowd at Bengaluru’s MS Chinnaswamy Stadium. Chasing a mammoth 206-run target, Chennai Super Kings collapsed to 74/4 in 9 overs. Thereafter, Dhoni forged a crucial 101-run stand for the fifth wicket with Ambati Rayudu, who played a brilliant innings of 82 off 53 balls. After Rayudu’s dismissal, Dhoni anchored the innings in the middle and took the team past the finish line with a match-winning six off Corey in the final over, sealing the victory with two balls to spare. Also read: IPL 2025: Rayudu hits back at criticism over his biased commentary towards MS Dhoni

5. 67 vs SRH (2013)

Another best captain innings by MS Dhoni came against Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2013, playing an 67 off 37 balls at a strike rate of 181.08. After SRH’s Amit Mishra dismissed Suresh Raina for 16 at 99/3, Dhoni emerged as the lone warrior as he led the run-chase incredibly well, chasing down 160-run target with two balls to spare. He showcased his ability to stay calm under pressure and lead the team to victory with a match-winning performance. Dhoni stepped up for the side when he was needed the most as Dwayne Bravo struggled to get going, conceding 16 balls to score 7 runs, ensuring CSK chased down the target in a thrilling finish.

6. 65 vs RCB (2008)

MS Dhoni registered his first IPL fifty against Royal Challengers Bangalore (now Royal Challengers Bengaluru) in a 2008 clash at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. His first IPL fifty came at a crucial time when CSK were reeling at 83/3. Dhoni, along with Michael Hussey (47), led the team’s charge with a crucial 95-run partnership for the fourth wicket. Dhoni played a brilliant innings of 65 off 30 balls at an astounding strike rate of 216.66. CSK bowlers complemented the efforts of Dhoni’s by bundling out RCB for 165, sealing 13-run. Dhoni’s first IPL fifty laid the foundation for 23 more half-centuries in his illustrious career in the league.

