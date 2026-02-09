Despite a torn ligament and fractured toe, Ernakulam's Basil Sunny secured his first National Supercross title in Visakhapatnam. Pune's Rugved Barguje won the premier SX1 class, claiming his sixth national crown at the championship finale.

Courage, consistency, and sheer willpower defined the championship ride of Basil Sunny as the Ernakulam rider clinched his maiden National crown at the finale of the MRF MoGrip FMSCI Indian National Supercross Championship, held at the packed GVMC Indira Priyadarshini Municipal Stadium. Racing through pain from a torn ligament and a fractured left toe, and postponing medical treatment to see out the season, Sunny delivered one of the most-determined campaigns in recent Indian Supercross history, as per a release. Despite not winning a moto across the six rounds, his relentless top finishes and refusal to give up proved decisive and won him the National title.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"I feel relieved and it is such a wonderful feeling to win my maiden championship title despite all the on-field and off-track drama. Last 15 days I delayed treatment from my injured leg only to complete this final round. I am glad that hard work and sacrifice ultimately bore fruit," said Sunny after sealing the title.

Rugved Barguje Reclaims Premier SX1 Crown

The premier SX1 class belonged to Pune's Rugved Barguje, who reclaimed the National crown after the challenge from talented Ikshan Shanbagh ended midway through the last moto. Barguje, a five-time National champion, relied on consistency and race craft rather than risky heroics, to win his sixth Indian National title. It was another TVS rider, Prajwal Vishwanath who won the Rider of the Day in the final round but was not in contention for the crown.

Historic Milestone for Visakhapatnam

The Visakhapatnam round marked a historic milestone as the coastal city hosted a motorsport Nationals for the first time under the aegis of the Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India. The championship, promoted by Godspeed Racing, was supported by MRF and Sidvin, whose backing helped organisers RRR Motor Sports Association led by Rishi and a team of dedicated volunteers, deliver a professionally run finale praised by riders.

Champions Crowned Across Categories

In the Novice category, Coimbatore's Shailesh Kumar of TVS Racing emerged as a standout performer, combining smooth technique with race-day composure to secure the National title.

The Indian Experts class saw Banteilang Jyrwa of Shillong, stamp his authority on the championship with commanding rides through the season, while the Private Experts division crown went to Abhi S Nath, also from Coimbatore.

Jinendra Sangave dominated the Junior SX1 category with a season of clinical performances, while Pune's Chaitanya Joshi, popularly known as "Jr Professor", claimed the 85cc Junior SX2 title through a blend of maturity and tactical racing.

In the youngest championship class, Junior SX3, Vismay Ram Y topped the standings to bag the National title.

Provisional Champions 2025

*Provisional Champions 2025:* Class 1: Rugved Barguje, TVS Racing, Pune; (201 points); Class 2: Basil Sunny, Pvt, Ernakulam; (171); Class 3: Shailesh Kumar, Coimbatore, TVS Racing (106); Class 4: Banteilang Jyrwa, Shillong, Meghalaya, TVS Racing (196); Class 5: Abhi S Nath, Adat PO, Thrussur district, (108); Class 6: Jinendra Sangave, Ichalkaranji (197); Class 7: Chaitanya Joshi, Pune, (215); Class 8: Vismay Ram, Bengaluru, (227). (ANI)