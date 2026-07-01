FIFA President Gianni Infantino praised Iran's unbeaten run in the World Cup 2026 group stage. Despite drawing all three games and being eliminated, Infantino commended their quality, teamwork, passion, and determination in an Instagram post.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino praised Iran for remaining unbeaten in a difficult World Cup group, saying the team demonstrated outstanding quality, teamwork, passion and determination throughout the tournament. Although they fell short of progressing, he thanked the players for competing with heart and giving their supporters plenty to be proud of. Iran's FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign saw them draw all three of their group-stage matches, but they were eliminated after finishing third in Group G behind Belgium and Egypt, and also missing out on qualification as one of the best third-placed teams.

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Infantino's Praise

"Remaining unbeaten through a challenging @fifaworldcup group stage is a remarkable feat that proved your exceptional quality and teamwork to the world. Unfortunately, it was not enough to progress, but your passion and desire was there for all to see. Thank you for playing with such heart and for giving everyone so much to be proud of," Infantino wrote in an Instagram post. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gianni Infantino - FIFA President (@gianni_infantino)

Dramatic Exit Against Egypt

Iran's participation in the tournament had been in doubt for months after the United States and Israel launched airstrikes on the country in February. In their last group-stage match against Iran, Mahmoud Sabre gave the Pharaohs the lead after Mohamed Salah's effort was parried, before Ramin Rezaeian equalised for Iran after Mehdi Taremi had earlier seen his penalty saved by Mostafa Shobeir.

Ramin Rezaeian was named Player of the Match, but Iran's late push for victory ended in frustration when a stoppage-time goal was ruled out for offside following a VAR review. (ANI)