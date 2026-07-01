Erling Haaland scored a late winner as Norway beat Ivory Coast 2-1 to advance to the Round of 16. Haaland became the first player in 72 years to score in his first 3 World Cup starts, extending his scoring streak to 13 consecutive games.

Haaland's Late Heroics Seal Victory Haaland added another chapter to his booming international legacy, netting a dramatic 86th-minute winner. The high-stakes Round of 32 clash delivered end-to-end drama, culminating in the Manchester City striker capturing his 60th goal for his country and extending his historic World Cup goal-scoring run. Norway Advances, Ivory Coast Exits With the win, Norway advances to the Round of 16, while Ivory Coast exit the tournament after a spirited performance. It was a historic day for Ivory Coast, as they were playing their very first World Cup knockout match.Meanwhile, Norway will now lock horns with Brazil in the Round of 16. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) Erling Haaland extended his remarkable scoring streak for Norway. With the win against Ivory Coast, Haaland becomes the first player in 72 years to score in his first 3 starts at the World Cup. Erling Haaland extended his remarkable scoring streak for Norway, finding the net in his 13th consecutive competitive international fixture. He achieved this feat against his side's FIFA World Cup clash against Ivory Coast on Tuesday (local time). The goal took his tally to 25 goals in those 13 matches, as per OptaJoe.Norway edged past Ivory Coast 2-1 in a tightly contested FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 encounter, sealing their place in the Round of 16 after a dramatic late goal from Haaland.Haaland also becomes the first player in 72 years to score in his first 3 starts at the World Cup.Haaland added another chapter to his booming international legacy, netting a dramatic 86th-minute winner. The high-stakes Round of 32 clash delivered end-to-end drama, culminating in the Manchester City striker capturing his 60th goal for his country and extending his historic World Cup goal-scoring run.With the win, Norway advances to the Round of 16, while Ivory Coast exit the tournament after a spirited performance. It was a historic day for Ivory Coast, as they were playing their very first World Cup knockout match.Meanwhile, Norway will now lock horns with Brazil in the Round of 16. (ANI) Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source