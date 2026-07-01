Erling Haaland scored a late winner as Norway beat Ivory Coast 2-1 to advance to the Round of 16. Haaland became the first player in 72 years to score in his first 3 World Cup starts, extending his scoring streak to 13 consecutive games.
Haaland's Late Heroics Seal VictoryHaaland added another chapter to his booming international legacy, netting a dramatic 86th-minute winner. The high-stakes Round of 32 clash delivered end-to-end drama, culminating in the Manchester City striker capturing his 60th goal for his country and extending his historic World Cup goal-scoring run.
Norway Advances, Ivory Coast ExitsWith the win, Norway advances to the Round of 16, while Ivory Coast exit the tournament after a spirited performance. It was a historic day for Ivory Coast, as they were playing their very first World Cup knockout match.Meanwhile, Norway will now lock horns with Brazil in the Round of 16. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
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