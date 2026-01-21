Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth and PV Sindhu advanced to the pre-quarterfinals of the Indonesia Masters. Srikanth beat Koki Watanabe in a three-game thriller, while Sen also won in three games against Wang Tzu-wei. Sindhu beat Manami Suizu.

India's ace badminton players Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth and PV Sindhu stormed into the pre-quarterfinals of the ongoing Indonesia Masters tournament on Wednesday.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Men's Singles

In the men's singles Round of 32 match between Kidambi Srikanth and Koki Watanabe, the Indian badminton star overcame the challenge in a hard-fought one-hour and 12-minute contest to get the better of world No.22 Watanabe in a three-game set (21-15, 21-23, 24-22).

Lakshya Sen also stormed into the pre-quarter-finals after defeating Wang Tzu-wei of Taiwan in a three-game set. Sen won the opening set easily with a 21-13 score line, before his opponent fought back and clinched the second with a 16-21 score. However, Sen showcased his class in the third set, winning 21-14 to close out the game in his favour.

India's Kiran George made a first-round exit after losing 17-21, 14-21 to Moh Zaki Ubaidillah of Indonesia.

Women's Singles

In the women's singles event, two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu overcame the challenge of Japan's Manami Suizu in a hard-fought encounter, winning 22-20, 21-18.

In the other encounter, Akarshi Kashyap was eliminated in the opening round. She lost to Julie Dawall Jakobsen 21-8, 20-22, 17-21.

Mixed Doubles

India's mixed doubles campaign in the ongoing Indonesia Masters ended on a disappointing note after the pairs of Rohan Kapoor and Ruthvika Gadde and Dhruv Kapila and Tanish Crasto made an exit in the very first round. Kapoor and Gadde lost 9-21, 20-22 to the fourth seeds, Thom Gicquel and Delphine Delrue of France. Kapila and Crasto were defeated by Julien Maio and Lea Palermo 23-21, 20-22, 6-21. (ANI)