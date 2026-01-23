Indian shuttlers PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen were knocked out of the Indonesia Masters in the quarterfinals on Friday. Sindhu lost to Chen Yu Fei, while Sen was defeated by Pakkapon Teeraratsakul, ending India's campaign at the tournament.

Sindhu Knocked Out by Chen Yu Fei

In the women's singles quarter-final match against China's Chen Yu Fei, Sindhu went down 13-21, 17-21. It was a one-sided contest, with Chen Yu Fei racing to a 21-13 win in the opening set. The top-seeded Chinese shuttler attacked Sindhu's smashes on her backhand side, something which the Indian ace shuttler couldn't counter. The Indian shuttler tried her best in the second set, but the Chinese shuttler was too dominant, as Chen Yu Fei won the second set 17-2,1, which helped her move into the semi-finals of the ongoing Badminton tournament.

Sen Suffers Defeat in Close Contest

In the men's section, India's Lakshya Sen also suffered a straight-set defeat against Thailand's Pakkapon Teeraratsakul in the men's singles quarterfinals of the Indonesia Masters on Friday. It was a close contest, but the Thailand shuttler held his nerve and clinched the game 18-21 and 20-22. Sen lost the opening set 18-21 before he showed a fightback in the second set. However, Pakkapon Teeraratsakul's composed gameplay saw him clinching the second set 20-22, which helped him to beat the Indian star shuttler and seal his place in the semifinals of the ongoing tournament.

With Sindhu and Sen's loss in the quarterfinals, India's campaign at the Indonesia Masters 2026 ended.

Road to the Quarter-finals

Earlier, Sindhu made it to the quarterfinals after she earned a straight games win, outclassing Denmark's Line Hojmark Kjaersfeldt with a close-fought 21-19, 21-18 scoreline.

Sen made it to the quarterfinals after defeating Jason Gunawan in straight games by 21-10, 21-11.