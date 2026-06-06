BCCI to announce the ODI squad for the England tour during the Afghanistan series. Shreyas Iyer will lead the T20I side in England & Ireland, while Suryakumar Yadav is dropped. IPL 2026 top scorer Vaibhav Sooryavanshi gets a maiden call-up.

Shreyas Iyer to Lead T20I Side; Suryakumar Yadav Dropped The BCCI on Saturday announced India's T20I squads for the upcoming tours, with Shreyas Iyer appointed as captain and Tilak Varma named vice-captain for the series.India's 2026 T20 World Cup-winning captain, Suryakumar Yadav, suffered a major setback after failing to secure a place in the squad for the upcoming T20I tours of England and Ireland.Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who concluded the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 as the highest run-scorer with 776 runs at an exceptional strike rate of 237.30, has got his maiden Indian call-up, while speedster Prince Yadav has also secured a place in the squad. Upcoming Fixtures and Asian Games Details India will play Ireland in two T20Is in Belfast on June 26 and 28, followed by five T20Is in England from July 1 to 11.The men's cricket competition at the 2026 Asian Games will be played in the T20 format, running from September 24 to October 3. A total of 10 teams, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Japan, Nepal, Malaysia, Hong Kong and Oman, will battle for the gold medal.The tournament will begin with the preliminary qualifying stage from September 24 to 26, before progressing to the quarter-finals on September 28 and 29. The semi-finals are scheduled for October 1, while both the bronze-medal playoff and the gold-medal final will be held on October 3. India's Announced T20I Squads India T20I squad for England and Ireland tours 2026: BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed that India's squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series in England will be announced during the latter part of the ongoing Afghanistan series.The three-match away ODI series against England will be held from July 14 to July 19. India will play a three-match ODI series against Afghanistan, which will take place from June 13 to June 20 after the ongoing One-off Test that began on June 6.Speaking during the squad announcement for India's T20I series against England and Ireland and the Asian Games, Saikia said, "We have three ODI matches also in England, that team we have not announced, that will be announced towards the latter part of the Afghanistan series."The BCCI on Saturday announced India's T20I squads for the upcoming tours, with Shreyas Iyer appointed as captain and Tilak Varma named vice-captain for the series.India's 2026 T20 World Cup-winning captain, Suryakumar Yadav, suffered a major setback after failing to secure a place in the squad for the upcoming T20I tours of England and Ireland.Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who concluded the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 as the highest run-scorer with 776 runs at an exceptional strike rate of 237.30, has got his maiden Indian call-up, while speedster Prince Yadav has also secured a place in the squad.India will play Ireland in two T20Is in Belfast on June 26 and 28, followed by five T20Is in England from July 1 to 11.The men's cricket competition at the 2026 Asian Games will be played in the T20 format, running from September 24 to October 3. A total of 10 teams, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Japan, Nepal, Malaysia, Hong Kong and Oman, will battle for the gold medal.The tournament will begin with the preliminary qualifying stage from September 24 to 26, before progressing to the quarter-finals on September 28 and 29. The semi-finals are scheduled for October 1, while both the bronze-medal playoff and the gold-medal final will be held on October 3. Shreyas Iyer -captain, Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Shivam Dube, Tilak Varma - vice captain, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Prince Yadav, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source India men's T20I squad for Asian Games: Shreyas Iyer (capt), Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shivam Dube, Tilak Varma (vc), Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Varun Chakravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Jasprit Bumrah. (ANI) (Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)