Upcoming ICC meetings in Dubai will address the India-Pakistan Asia Cup fallout, the USA Cricket governance crisis, and a dispute with the World Cricketers' Association over player image rights. These issues are set to dominate the CEC and Board meetings.

Key Issues for ICC Dubai Meetings

The upcoming International Cricket Council (ICC) quarterly meetings in Dubai are expected to be dominated by three major issues, the fallout from the heated India-Pakistan clash at the Asia Cup 2025, the governance crisis in USA Cricket (USAC), and the ongoing dispute between the ICC and the World Cricketers' Association (WCA) over player image rights, as per ESPNcricinfo. Cricket's Chief Executives' Committee (CEC) will meet on November 5, followed by the ICC Board meeting on November 7, where these issues are likely to be discussed.

Although the Asia Cup matter is not officially on the agenda, it is expected to come up at the Board meeting. Relations between the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have reflected the political tensions between India and Pakistan this year, reaching a flashpoint during the Asia Cup, where the teams faced off three times. The tournament was marred by controversy, including a no-handshake stance by the BCCI. Four players, Haris Rauf, Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah and Sahibzada Farhan were reprimanded by the ICC for actions or remarks considered political. One of the most contentious topics remains the Asia Cup trophy itself. India, who won the title after beating Pakistan in the final, refused to collect the trophy from Mohsin Naqvi, the PCB chairman and head of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC). The trophy has not been publicly seen since, with reports suggesting it remains in an ACC office in the UAE. Naqvi has maintained that he, as ACC chief, will be the one to present it. Given his role as Pakistan's interior minister, it is still uncertain whether he will attend the meeting in person or join remotely. Despite the tension, board members are aware of the financial and global importance of maintaining healthy ties between India and Pakistan, and some are hopeful of finding a resolution during this week's meetings.

Player Image Rights Dispute

The ICC will also have to navigate a growing dispute with the World Cricketers' Association (WCA) as WCA has objected regarding Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) rights. The ICC plans for a cricket-based mobile and console game. The WCA wrote a letter to its 600 members worldwide, excluding Indian and Pakistani players, the WCA accused the ICC of proceeding with the project without consulting players collectively. At the ICC's annual conference in July, some members proposed that the boards should directly deal with their players over image rights, a move the WCA said breached an existing agreement signed with ICC. The association has since accused the ICC and certain member boards of attempting to own the players' name, image and likeness (NIL) rights beyond terms already agreed. The CEC will hear updates from members on their progress in securing those rights.

Strategic Refresh and Future Events

Another major topic at the meetings will be the ICC's medium-term strategic refresh, focusing on new funding models and cricket's growing participation in global multi-sport events such as the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. The CEC is expected to receive an update on the qualification pathway for the LA Olympics, where cricket will return for the first time since 1900. Qualification pathways for upcoming ICC events will likely to be reviewed, including the 2027 Men's ODI World Cup (to be co-hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia), the 2028 Men's T20 World Cup (to be held in Australia and New Zealand), the 2027 Women's Champions Trophy, and the 2029 Women's ODI World Cup. A proposal to retain the 50-over format for the Under-19 World Cup, aimed at helping Associate members strengthen their domestic structures, will also be considered.

USA Cricket Governance Crisis

On September 23, the ICC suspended USAC with immediate effect for serious breaches, including bringing the game into disrepute and failing to meet membership criteria. USAC had narrowly avoided suspension in July after committing to reforms by October 20, but instead terminated its contract with long-time partner American Cricket Enterprise (ACE) and filed for bankruptcy, citing financial restructuring. The ICC did not take this kindly. The suspension has complicated the ICC's collaboration with the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC), which has warned that it will not grant National Governing Body (NGB) status to USAC in its current form, a status essential for cricket's participation in the Los Angeles Olympics. In October, the ICC outlined steps for USAC to have its suspension lifted, stating that bankruptcy proceedings violated membership rules and urging the organisation to exit them in a satisfactory manner. With funding frozen, the ICC has agreed to support only cricketing operations for now. USAC is expected to write to the ICC Board this week to seek clarity.