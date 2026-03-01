The Indian senior women's football team will play in the FIFA Series 2026 Kenya in April. The Blue Tigresses will face hosts Kenya in the semi-final on April 11, while Australia takes on Malawi in the other semi-final at the same venue.

Indian Women's Team to Play in FIFA Series Kenya

The Indian senior women's team will participate in the FIFA Series 2026 Kenya during the April FIFA International Women's Match Window. According to a release, the Blue Tigresses will face hosts Kenya in the semi-final on April 11 at 20:30 IST, while Australia and Malawi will play the other semi-final earlier that day at 16:30 IST.

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Tournament Format and Venue

The semi-final winners and losers will clash in the final and the third-place play-off, respectively, on April 15. Any match that ends in a draw will go straight to a penalty shootout, with no extra time. All matches will take place at the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi.

Participating Teams and Rankings

Among the four participants, India are the second-highest ranked side in the FIFA world rankings at 67th. Australia are ranked 15th, while Kenya and Malawi, the two African sides, are 133rd and 153rd, respectively.

About the FIFA Series

Launched in 2024, the FIFA Series is an international friendly tournament that features national teams from separate confederations. The purpose of the FIFA Series is to facilitate meaningful friendly matches between national teams from different confederations that would not normally compete against one another. As per FIFA, the ultimate objective of the FIFA Series is to allow more international football interaction, making a concrete contribution to global football development.

FIFA Series 2026 Kenya Match Schedule

FIFA Series 2026 Kenya Match Schedule: Semi-final 1 -- 16:30 IST, April 11: Australia vs Malawi Semi-final 2 -- 20:30 IST, April 11: Kenya vs India Third-place match -- 16:30 IST, April 15 Final -- 20:30 IST, April 15 Venue: Nyayo National Stadium, Nairobi, Kenya. (ANI)