The Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL) has opened rider registrations for its Season 3 Mega Auction. Season 2 saw massive growth, with 155 elite riders, 55,000+ live spectators, and 14 million broadcast viewers, boosting its global relevance.

The Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL), the world's first franchise-based Supercross league, has officially opened rider registrations for its Season 3 Mega Auction, marking the beginning of the league's next phase of growth.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Season 2 marked a defining shift in scale, impact, and perception for the league. While it grew the competition, it also redefined what motorsports are for the Indian market, in terms of both audience potential and global relevance, according to a release. Over 155 elite riders from 13 countries raced across ISRL's second season, carrying championship pedigrees from Europe, Australia, North America, and Southeast Asia. On the ground, 55,000+ live spectators packed the venues. On broadcast, 14 million viewers tuned in across the three races. The season brought together some of the biggest names in international Supercross while creating a structured and competitive platform for Indian talent.

Season 3 Mega Auction

All six franchise teams - BigRock Motorsports, Reise TorqRacers, Gujarat Trailblazers, Apollo Indewheelers Motorsports, Tricolour Motorsports, and BB Racing - will enter a high-stakes Mega Auction battle in the Season 3 Mega Auction to build their squads, setting the stage for an intense and strategic bidding battle.

Perspectives on ISRL's Rise

Commenting on the announcement, Eeshan Lokhande, Co-Founder of ISRL, said, "Two seasons in, ISRL is no longer proving a concept - it's building a competitive ecosystem. With the kind of global traction and home-grown talent we witnessed, we're entering Season 3 with renewed energy and confidence. Our goal is to build a global mega-platform that gives Indian motorsport its rightful place on the world stage. We're thrilled to welcome back many of our international riders and see an even bigger talent pool lining up."

Matt Moss, 9-time Australian MX & SX Champion & Two-time ISRL Winner, said, "Two seasons. Two titles. And I'm coming back to make it three. The level at ISRL has risen sharply, and the riders in this field are serious competitors. That's exactly what makes it worth defending. India has shown it can host a world-class Supercross event, and ISRL has been one of my best racing experiences. The competition in Season 3 is going to be exceptional."

Jordi Tixier, MX2 World Champion 2014, said, "ISRL has quickly become one of the most exciting Supercross formats globally. The track quality and the level of competition was the standard you'd expect from a top European round. The energy of the fans in India is something I haven't experienced anywhere else; it is truly special. I'm looking forward to Season 3 because this league is building something that the sport will be talking about for years."

Reflecting on the league's impact, Indian Supercross champion Rugved Barguje said, "ISRL has transformed the landscape of Indian motorsport by creating a professional and competitive platform for riders. Racing alongside international athletes on world-class tracks in India has been a game-changing experience, and Season 3 is only going to raise the bar further."

A Look Back at Season 2's Talent

Season 2 featured some of the biggest names in global Supercross, including Jordi Tixier (MX2 World Champion, 2014), Anthony Bourdon, Matt Moss (9X Australian MX & SX Champion), Charles Lefrancois (2X German Vice Champion 450 SX1), Adrien Escoffier (2X French Supercross Champion), Maxime Desprey (multi-time French National Champion), Greg Aranda (3X German Supercross Champion), Calvin Fonvieille, Hugo Manzato, and Adrien Malaval, among many others.

The India-Asia Mix category also saw competitive ceiling with emerging performers Delvintor Alfarizi and Nakami Vidi Makarim establishing themselves as riders to watch out for. Indian champion Rugved Barguje, along with Ikshan Shanbhag, Prajwal Vishwanth, and Shlok Ghorpade, put on a spectacle while competing alongside international stars.

Registration Open for Season 3

The rider registration process for Season 3 will cover three categories - 450cc International, 250cc International, and 250cc India-Asia Mix. Registration is the first step for riders to enter the official auction pool, from which franchise teams will select and build their squads for the upcoming season. (ANI)