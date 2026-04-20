Goa Aces JA Racing are the champions of the Indian Racing League 2025-26 season. The team, owned by John Abraham, secured the title after winning the final round in Goa, with drivers Raoul Hyman and Fabienne Wohlwend winning the Cars' title.

Goa Aces JA Racing have been crowned champions of the Indian Racing League (IRL) 2025-26 season after the league announced that the Navi Mumbai leg of the Indian Racing Festival (IRF) will not be part of the 2025-26 calendar. Following the conclusion of the Goa Street Race - the fourth and final round, in which Goa Aces JA Racing emerged victorious, the Navi Mumbai race will now feature as one of the rounds in the upcoming season of the Indian Racing League, which will commence from August 2026 onwards.

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Season 2025-26 Recap

The season witnessed four rounds of exhilarating motorsport action - with two rounds at Coimbatore, followed by a visit to Chennai, before culminating in a memorable street race in Goa, each round building on the last to deliver a season of exceptional competition.

Championship Winners Crowned

Goa Aces JA Racing are crowned the Teams' Champions of Season 4 of the Indian Racing League, finishing at the top of the Teams' Championship table with 141 points from their five best results across seven races - six points ahead of Speed Demons Delhi, who finished second on 135 points.

Cars' Championship Results

In the Cars' Championship, Car #5 duo Raoul Hyman and Fabienne Wohlwend of Goa Aces JA Racing claimed top honours with 101 points, with Kolkata Royal Tigers' Car #24 of Sohil Shah and Thomas Canning finishing second on 81 points, and Speed Demons Delhi's Car #22 of Alister Yoong and Caitlin Wood rounding out the podium on 75 points.

RPPL Chairman on a Successful Season

Akhilesh Reddy, Chairman & Managing Director, Racing Promotions Pvt. Ltd. (RPPL), praised this season of the Indian Racing Festival as a major success, highlighting the strong competition and growing stature of the league. He congratulated Goa Aces JA Racing on their championship win and commended Raoul Hyman and Fabienne Wohlwend for their standout performances, adding that future editions aim to raise the bar even higher.

"This edition of the Indian Racing Festival has been a tremendous success, showcasing the very best of Indian motorsport talent alongside some of the most recognisable names in Indian entertainment and sport. Congratulations to Goa Aces JA Racing on a well-deserved Championship win, and to Raoul Hyman and Fabienne Wohlwend on a stellar Cars' Championship -- they were outstanding throughout the season. The level of competition across all six franchises this season has been a true reflection of the growing stature of the IRL, and we are incredibly proud of what this league has become. We look forward to raising the bar even further in the next edition, which promises to be our most exciting edition yet," he said.

Final Teams' Championship Standings

The Goa Street Race delivered a dramatic contest in which Goa Aces JA Racing came out on top through victory from Raoul Hyman and Fabienne Wohlwend in the feature race, sealing the championship in style. Goa Aces JA Racing finished the season on 141 points, with Speed Demons Delhi second on 135 points. Kichcha's Kings Bengaluru finished third with 115 points, followed by Kolkata Royal Tigers on 107 points, Hyderabad Black Birds on 86 points, and Chennai Turbo Riders on 75 points.

Celebrity Franchise Owners

The Indian Racing Festival continues to bring together some of India's most celebrated personalities as team owners, with John Abraham (Goa Aces JA Racing), Arjun Kapoor (Speed Demons Delhi), Sourav Ganguly (Kolkata Royal Tigers), Naga Chaitanya (Hyderabad Black Birds), Kichcha Sudeep (Kichcha's Kings Bengaluru), and Dr. Swetha Sundeep Anand (Chennai Turbo Riders) flying the flag for their respective franchises.

Looking Ahead: IRL 2026

The upcoming edition of the Indian Racing Festival promises to be the most expansive yet, with six rounds scheduled across the country, commencing in August, 2026. Beyond the roar of engines, the Indian Racing Festival -- powered by JK Tyre, fuelled by Nayara, and powered by Mobil1 -- continues to accelerate India's motorsport revolution, bringing world-class racing into the heart of its cities and igniting passion among a new generation of fans. (ANI)