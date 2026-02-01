Raoul Hyman (Goa Aces JA Racing) and Alister Yoong (Speed Demons Delhi) won at the Indian Racing Festival's inaugural Goa round. Hyman took Race 1 for the home team, while Yoong's Race 2 victory helped his team lead the championship.

The inaugural Goa round of the Indian Racing Festival produced high-octane motorsport action, with Raoul Hyman and Alister Yoong claiming victories in Round 4 at the Manohar International Airport Street Circuit, according to a release on Saturday.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Hyman Holds His Nerve at Home

Representing Goa Aces JA Racing, Raoul Hyman produced a composed drive to win Race 1 in 24:03.490, giving the home team a memorable triumph on debut at the Goa street circuit. Starting behind pole-sitter Aqil Alibhai of Chennai Turbo Riders, Raoul Hyman of Goa Aces JA Racing seized the lead early and resisted sustained pressure throughout the race. Alibhai finished second in 24:06.800, just 3.310 seconds adrift, while Ishaan Madesh of Speed Demons Delhi completed the podium in 21:44.818 (The race was red-flagged in the last minute of the 25 minutes scheduled and the results were reclassified as per the drivers' positions on the track.)

A mid-race red flag erased Hyman's 2.8-second lead, but the Briton regrouped quickly after the restart to reassert control. Late drama involving Madesh and Tom Canning brought out another red flag, with results declared on the previous completed lap - securing Madesh's podium finish.

"It's the home race for the team, and finally we could bring the win home for Goa Aces and Mr John Abraham," said Hyman. "Aqil pushed me the entire race; we were separated by tenths all weekend."

Yoong Converts Pressure into Victory

Race 2 belonged to Alister Yoong of Speed Demons Delhi, who capitalised on early chaos to take the lead and secure victory in 27:50.811. Starting further back, Sohil Shah of Kolkata Royal Tigers delivered one of the drives of the weekend, slicing through the field to finish second in 27:51.119, just 0.308 seconds behind Yoong. Ruhan Alva of Kichcha's Kings Bangalore completed the podium in 28:23.984.

Early on, pole-sitter Gabriela Jilkova ran wide under pressure, allowing Shah to make a decisive move and trigger a reshuffle at the front. Despite Shah closing rapidly in the final laps, a late safety car neutralised the race and locked the order.

"When I saw Sohil in my mirrors, I knew I had to find a few extra tenths," said Yoong. "Luckily, it was just enough to hold on."

Championship Heats Up After Unforgiving Goa Round

With a Race 1 podium via Hyman and a Race 2 win through Yoong, Speed Demons Delhi emerged as the biggest winners of the weekend and now lead the championship standings.

The tight 2.064 km, 12-turn street circuit, with limited run-off and heavy braking zones, proved unforgiving and unpredictable.

With identical machinery across the grid, the Goa round underlined that driver skill and racecraft are proving decisive. If Round 4 is any indication, the Indian Racing Festival's title fight is wide open--and only getting more intense. (ANI)