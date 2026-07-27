The Indian men's hockey team has revealed their new jersey for the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup in Belgium and Netherlands. India qualified by winning the Asia Cup and will compete in Pool D against England, Wales, and Pakistan.

The Indian men's hockey team unveiled their new jersey ahead of the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup scheduled to be held in Belgium and Netherlands this year.

The latest edition of FIH Men's Hockey World Cup will be held from August 14 to 30 this year in Belgium and Netherlands. India secured a direct qualification to the tournament after winning the men's Asia Cup held on home soil last year.

A Symbol of Pride and Passion

Posting on X, the official handle of Hockey India said, "Every thread tells a story. Every crest carries a dream. The Indian Men's Hockey Team unveils its new jersey ahead of the FIH Hockey Men's World Cup Belgium & Netherlands 2026--a symbol of pride, passion, and the unwavering belief of millions. Here's to giving everything for India." https://x.com/i/status/2081692925361287533

India's Draw and Opponents

India was drawn in Pool D along with England, Wales and arch-rivals Pakistan.

Chasing World Cup Glory

Having won the 1975 edition by beating Pakistan 2-1 in the final, the World Cup glory has eluded India since last 50 years. Having registered a ninth-place finish in the 2023 edition held at Bhuvneshwar, India will be aiming to bring the gold home, riding on the back of momentum of two back-to-back Olympic bronze medals, an Asia Cup title win, two Asian Champions Trophy wins and an Asia Cup gold. (ANI)