Lionel Messi’s Kolkata appearance turned chaotic as VIP culture overshadowed fans, prompting Bhaichung Bhutia’s sharp criticism.

Indian football icon Bhaichung Bhutia has strongly criticised the VIP culture that marred Lionel Messi’s appearance at Kolkata’s Salt Lake Stadium on December 13. The chaos left thousands of paying fans unable to see the Argentine superstar, forcing him to leave the venue within minutes.

Bhutia expressed disappointment that genuine supporters, who travelled long distances and paid high ticket prices, were denied the chance to witness Messi. He said organisers struggled to control the influx of VIPs who crowded the pitch, overshadowing the event. “It becomes very difficult even for organisers to stop VIPs who are not supposed to be there,” Bhutia remarked, adding that government intervention is needed to prevent such incidents in the future.

Messi, captain of Inter Miami, was surrounded by VIPs on the field, leaving fans in the stands frustrated. His brief stay lasted less than ten minutes, sparking anger among the 80,000 spectators who had gathered to celebrate his visit. The disorder highlighted glaring lapses in planning and crowd management, turning what was meant to be a celebratory occasion into a scene of disappointment.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee later apologised to Messi, condemning the mismanagement and pledging corrective measures. Tour organiser Satadru Dutta was arrested at the airport following the incident, further underlining the seriousness of the fallout.

From Chaos In Kolkata To Messi Celebration In Hyderabad

Messi’s four‑city tour of India continued despite the Kolkata setback. The Hyderabad leg provided a stark contrast, with the Argentine legend receiving a warm welcome at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Accompanied by former Barcelona teammate Luis Suárez and Argentina World Cup winner Rodrigo De Paul, Messi participated in a 7‑on‑7 exhibition match that included Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. The atmosphere was celebratory, with fans cheering passionately as Messi engaged with the crowd.

Messi also met Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi during his Hyderabad stop, adding political significance to the occasion. The positive reception in Hyderabad stood in sharp contrast to the chaos in Kolkata, offering a glimpse of how better organisation can transform such events.

Looking ahead, Messi’s tour will move to Mumbai, where he is scheduled to attend a philanthropic fashion showcase and visit the Cricket Club of India. Organisers hope the remaining legs of the tour will avoid the pitfalls seen in Kolkata and deliver memorable experiences for fans.