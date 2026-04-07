Indian Hockey stars joined the #WhiteCard campaign on the International Day of Sport for Development and Peace. They highlighted sport's role in promoting peace, inclusion, and development, particularly for children in challenging environments.

On the occasion of the International Day of Sport for Development and Peace, observed annually on 6 April, Indian Hockey stars continued their tradition of supporting the global #WhiteCard Campaign, standing in solidarity with the movement that highlights sport as a powerful tool for peace, inclusion, and development.

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The #WhiteCard campaign, led by Peace and Sport, brings together the international community to emphasise the powerful role sport can play in promoting peace, inclusion, and development, especially among younger generations, according to a release by Hockey India.

Sport as a Tool for Peace and Development

Across the world, millions of children are growing up in unstable environments where access to education and opportunities for growth remains limited.

Currently, over 250 million children are out of school, deprived not only of a fundamental right but also of essential life skills that support their development.

Amid these challenges, Peace and Sport highlights sport as a strategic tool for peace, inclusion, and child development. When guided in the right environment, sport helps nurture important qualities such as empathy, cooperation, resilience, and other values that are key to building more peaceful societies.

Indian Hockey Stars on the Initiative

Indian Women's Hockey Team forward Navneet, who was recently conferred with the Balbir Singh Sr. Award for Player of the Year 2025, remarked, "Sport has the power to bring people together and break barriers. Through the #WhiteCard campaign, we want to highlight how sport can promote respect, inclusion, and peace across communities."

Speaking on the initiative, Indian Women's Hockey Team defender Nikki Pradhan, who recently completed 200 international caps, said, "Every child deserves the chance to learn, grow, and play in a safe environment. Sport can help build strong values and a positive future, and we are proud to support this message through the #WhiteCard campaign."

Ace midfielder Manpreet Singh added, "Playing sport brings people from different backgrounds together and helps build mutual understanding. Supporting the #WhiteCard campaign is our way of showing how sport can contribute to a more positive and inclusive society." (ANI)