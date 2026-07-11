Jos Buttler's stunning 131 and Harry Brook's explosive 95* propelled England to a massive 257/3 in the fifth T20I against India. The duo dominated the Indian bowling attack in Southampton, setting a daunting target for the visitors.

England's Jos Buttler and Harry Brook delivered a stunning batting display to post a daunting total of 257/3 in 20 overs against India in the fifth and final T20I of the series, at the The Rose Bowl in Southampton on Saturday.

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India, who opted to bowl after winning the toss on a batting-friendly surface, got an early breakthrough when Prasidh Krishna dismissed Phil Salt for 6 in the second over. However, that remained the only moment of success for the visitors as England's batters took complete control of the innings.

Buttler and Brook Launch Counter-Attack

Skipper Harry Brook, coming at No. 3, attacked from the outset and joined forces with Buttler to rebuild England's innings. The pair negated India's bowling attack with aggressive stroke play, taking the hosts to 62/1 at the end of the Powerplay.

Once the field restrictions eased, Buttler and Brook accelerated further, targeting India's bowlers with a relentless boundary-hitting display. The duo took on the spin combination of Axar Patel and Suryansh Shedge, finding gaps with ease and clearing the ropes regularly.

England brought up their 100 in the 10th over, which saw Axar being clubbed for 25 runs in an over by the Buttler-Brook duo. The duo also brought up the 100-run stand in the same over as the Three Lions stood at 111/1 after 10 overs.

England crossed the 140-run mark in the 13th over. Brook unleashed his onslaught on Shedge as he smashed the Indian bowler for 24 runs in the 14th over. Buttler then got in the act and attacked pacer Prince Yadav, slamming 21 runs in the 15th over.

Buttler's Sensational Century

Buttler brought up his ton in 51 balls with a six off Axar Patel in the 16th over, which also yielded 20 runs as England stood at 209 in 16 overs.

Late Breakthrough for India

Shivam Dube provided India with back-to-back breakthroughs in the 19th over as he dismissed Buttler and Jacob Bethel on consecutive deliveries. However, it had been too late for the visitors as England reached 247/3 in 19 overs.

Buttler led the charge with a sensational 131 off 64 balls, smashing 12 fours and eight sixes. Brook provided equally explosive support, remaining unbeaten on 95 off just 35 balls with eight sixes and four boundaries to his name.

Final Score and Series Context

England finished their quota of 20 overs with the score of 257/3 as they look set to clinch the five-match series 4-0.

India headed into the contest after disappointing performances in the previous three completed matches of the five-match series. With the opening game ending in a no result, they trail the series 3-0 and are playing for pride in the Southampton T20I.

Indian bowlers had a tough outing in Southampton as Arshdeep Singh (0/33 in 4 overs) and Prasidh Krishna (1/38 in 4 overs) were the only bowlers who managed to go under 10 runs per over. (ANI)