Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Indian football team aims to go all out versus Kyrgyz Republic in Tri-Nation title decider

    On Tuesday, India will take on the Kyrgyz Republic during Imphal's Tri-Nation series title decider. With the hosts desperate to come out on top, they will aim at going all out against the visitors.

    Indian football team aims to go all out versus Kyrgyz Republic in Tri-Nation title decider-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 28, 2023, 8:00 AM IST

    A draw against Kyrgyz Republic is enough for India to win Tuesday's Tri-Nation International Football tournament, but head coach Igor Simac said the hosts would go all out for a win. Last Wednesday, the Blue Tigers began with a slender 1-0 win over Myanmar. They need a draw to win the tournament after the Kyrgyz Republic snatched a 1-1 draw against Myanmar in the second tournament match on Saturday.

    On the other hand, the Kyrgyz Republic will require a win against India to claim the trophy. "We will go all out to win. We have a full house with our supporters and a chance to prove ourselves. It will also be a much stronger team than the first game," Stimac said at the pre-match press conference.

    ALSO READ: POCHETTINO TO ENRIQUE - 5 CONTENDERS TO REPLACE CONTE AT TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

    "I was right when I said Myanmar is a serious side that can hurt you. We saw that against the Kyrgyz Republic. It will, of course, be a different challenge against the Kyrgyz side because they don't have any option but to come out and win," added Stimac. Goalkeeper Amrinder Singh, who started in the 1-0 win over Myanmar, accompanied Stimac in the press conference and said he would want to keep up his excellent performance.

    "I always try to do my best whenever I get the chance. Coach gives me a lot of confidence on and off the pitch. I work hard in training, rest well, and eat well. I'm happy with my performance and want to keep it up," Amrinder said. Stimac was all praise for the custodian and said Amrinder had "top reactions and eliminated every danger".

    ALSO READ: LIONEL MESSI'S BARCELONA RETURN - CATALAN PRESIDENT PERE ARAGONES MAKES BOLD CLAIM AMID RUMOURS

    "He has always done well in the few games he's played under me -- against Thailand (1-0), Oman (1-1) and now Myanmar (1-0)," the head coach continued. Stimac also said Sahal Abdul Samad had joined the national team camp before Tuesday's game. "Sahal is here with us as we have a couple of injuries. He will be another option for us," he communicated.

    The Kyrgyz Republic is ranked 94th worldwide, while India is at 106. Disappointed with his side's opening-match draw against Myanmar, Kyrgyz Republic head coach Alexander Krestinin said it might have taken the game casually. "We reviewed the game [against Myanmar]. A lot of things didn't go as planned. We have also analysed India's matches and will look to correct our previous mistakes tomorrow. We will make some changes in the team," he said.

    ALSO READ: Ahead of India vs Kyrgyz Republic, Sunil Chhetri claims not many players as hungry to score as him

    The Russian has been in charge of the Kyrgyz side since 2014 and faced India twice during the 2019 AFC Asian Cup qualifying campaign (a 2-1 win at home and a 0-1 loss away). But he said that those results would not affect Tuesday's match. "The previous games against India don't affect our preparations for tomorrow. " There are many new faces on both sides, and it will be a different sort of game," concluded Krestinin.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Mar 28, 2023, 8:00 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IPL 2023: Not De Kock, but Hooda or Mayers likely to open with KL Rahul in LSG's first two games; here's why snt

    IPL 2023: Not De Kock, but Hooda or Mayers likely to open with KL Rahul in LSG's first two games

    Indian Taekwondo Premier League launched; know 12 teams to participate in inaugural edition-ayh

    Indian Taekwondo Premier League launched; know 12 teams to participate in inaugural edition

    IPL 2023: Nitish Rana named KKR captain in place of injured Shreyas Iyer snt

    IPL 2023: Nitish Rana named KKR captain in place of injured Shreyas Iyer

    IPL 2023: Sandeep Sharma replaces injured Prasidh Krishna at Rajasthan Royals snt

    IPL 2023: Sandeep Sharma replaces injured Prasidh Krishna at Rajasthan Royals

    football Ahead of India vs Kyrgyz Republic, Sunil Chhetri claims not many players as hungry to score as him snt

    Ahead of India vs Kyrgyz Republic, Sunil Chhetri claims not many players as hungry to score as him

    Recent Stories

    3 reasons why coffee is favored beverage choice for youngsters vma

    3 reasons why coffee is favored beverage choice for youngsters

    3 effective night-time routines to help you feel fresh daily vma

    3 effective night-time routines to help you feel fresh daily

    Daily Horoscope for March 28 2023 Aquarius Virgo Leo Libra Capricorn Scorpio Cancer gcw

    Daily Horoscope for March 28, 2023: Good day for Virgo, Pisces; difficult day for Leo

    Numerology Prediction for March 28 2023 Heres what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for March 28, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Pro-Khalistan outfit Sikh for Justice makes threat calls before G-20 meet in Uttarakhand snt

    Pro-Khalistan outfit Sikh for Justice makes threat calls before G-20 meet in Uttarakhand

    Recent Videos

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Chennai/3rd ODI: Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon
    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals DC captain David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    Video Icon
    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Video Icon