    Lionel Messi's Barcelona return: Catalan President Pere Aragones makes BOLD claim amid rumours

    First Published Mar 27, 2023, 4:53 PM IST

    Lionel Messi's PSG contract ends at the season-end. While he hasn't signed an extension yet, rumours link him to a return to Barcelona. Meanwhile, Catalan President Pere Aragones has approved the Argentine's Barca return.

    Argentine superstar Lionel Messi continues to have a regular stint with French champion Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). Although the Parisians have been successful with him domestically, European success remains a far-fetched dream for them. While his contract is set to expire at the end of the ongoing season, despite reportedly having a verbal agreement, he has yet to sign an extension.

    At the same time, Messi remains linked to a return to his former boyhood club, the Spanish giants Barcelona, with the club president Joan Laporta persisting that he would do everything in his power to bring his boy back home. However, given Blaugrana's financial struggles lately, it is a far-fetched dream for it to have him back.

    In the meantime, Catalan President Pere Aragones has insisted that he would love to have the city's adopted son back home and has voiced his approval for the Argentinian's return. "Many of us would like it. The numbers have to work, which is very complicated, but it would surely help to add to the spectacle at Barca," he told RAC1, as reported by Mundo Deportivo.

    Meanwhile, in his latest update on Messi's Barcelona return situation, Laporta mentioned, "Messi is the greatest player in history. He has been the most important player in Barca's history, although I must be careful in what I say, as Messi is a PSG player, and I have to respect that. Leo knows that we have him in our hearts, and is part of our club badge."

    "The situation I found when I returned as president wasn't good, and I had to make a decision that I am not satisfied with. I must find a way to improve the current relationship between Messi and Barca. We will see what happens, but he knows Barca's doors are open for him," concluded Laporta," concluded Laporta.

