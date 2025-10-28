Indian boxers Jaismine Lamboria, Pooja Rani, and Nikhat Zareen express excitement for the World Boxing Cup Finals in Noida. A 20-member squad will compete from Nov 14-21, aiming to make the nation proud on home soil against international stars.

Global Boxing Spectacle in Greater Noida

India's star boxer Jaismine Lamboria expressed her team's motivation and excitement for the upcoming World Boxing Cup Finals in Noida. She highlighted their extensive preparation and eagerness to make their country proud again.

The stage is set for a global boxing spectacle as the World Boxing Cup Finals 2025 come to Greater Noida's Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex from November 14 to 21, bringing together over 140 elite boxers from 18 nations, including three Olympic medalists. A strong 20-member squad will represent India at the event, led by seasoned pugilists and medalists from previous World Boxing competitions.

Pugilists 'Motivated and Excited' for Home Advantage

While speaking to ANI, Jaismine Lamboria said, "We boxers have put a great deal of preparation for the upcoming World Cup, which will be held in Noida. We are very motivated and excited, and we will make our country proud once again. It feels good to know that we can inspire many people, especially youth and women."

Indian boxer Pooja Rani expressed her team's excitement and motivation ahead of the World Boxing Cup Finals in Noida, India. She highlighted their rigorous preparation for international tournaments and the added enthusiasm of competing on home soil. "Whenever we participate in any international tournament or such a major event, our preparations are always top-notch. As this time the World Cup final is happening in India, excitement increases because now our countrymen will watch us playing live, and we will feel even more motivated," Pooja Rani told ANI.

Focus on Points System for Future Glory

Indian boxer Nikhat Zareen shared her intense preparation for the World Boxing Cup Finals, returning to training immediately after the World Championship. She emphasised the significance of upcoming competitions, as a points system now determines eligibility for major events such as the Asian Games and the Commonwealth Games. "Because of the World Championship, I stayed at home for a while and immediately returned to Patiala to start training, as there is less time left for the World Cup finals. Every upcoming competition is very important to me because a points system has been implemented; according to this, players earn points when they win any medal, and these points will help them participate in the upcoming Asian Games and Commonwealth Games. I hope I can earn enough points and be able to reach the finals of the upcoming Asian Games and Commonwealth Games," Nikhat Zareen told ANI.

Star-Studded Lineup for Noida Showdown

The prestigious event will feature three Paris Olympic medalists--Aeji Im of South Korea and Wu Shih-Yi and Chen Nien-Chin of Chinese Taipei--alongside multiple World Boxing Championships and World Cup gold medallists from around the world.

India's 20-Member Squad

Donning the Indian colours will be ten men and ten women, headlined by former World Champion Nikhat Zareen (51kg), reigning World Champion Jaismine Lamboria (57kg), reigning World Champion Minakshi (48kg), two-time Asian Champion Pooja Rani (80kg), former World Champion Saweety Boora (75kg), and World Championship silver medalist Nupur Sheoran (80+kg).

The men's contingent features an exciting mix of youth and experience, led by Hitesh (70kg) and Abhinash Jamwal (65kg), both medalists from the earlier World Boxing Cup stages this season.

The Indian team also includes Jadumani Singh (50kg), Pawan Bartwal (55kg), Sachin (60kg), Sumit (75kg), Lakshya Chahar (80kg), Jugnoo (85kg), Naveen Kumar (90kg), and Narender (90+kg) in the men's section; and Preeti (54kg), Parveen (60kg), Neeraj Phogat (65kg), and Arundhati Choudhary (70kg) in the women's draw.

The World Boxing Cup Finals will mark the culmination of the sport's annual global series, featuring the season's top-ranked athletes vying across ten weight categories for the coveted World Boxing Cup trophy.