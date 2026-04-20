India's women's 3x3 wheelchair basketball team made history by qualifying for the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow. Securing a spot in the Asia-Oceania qualifiers, the team's achievement is hailed as a landmark moment for para-sports in India.

India's women's 3x3 wheelchair basketball team has scripted history by qualifying for the upcoming Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow, marking a landmark moment for para-sports in the country. For the players, this is more than just qualification -- it is the culmination of years of perseverance, limited resources, and an unyielding belief in their abilities.

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Competing in the Asia-Oceania qualifiers, India secured one of the two available spots alongside Australia, ensuring their place among the six teams that will battle for honours in Scotland from July 23 to August 2 at the Scottish Event Campus.

Overcoming Challenges

The journey has not been without its challenges. Unlike many established basketball nations, India's wheelchair basketball ecosystem is still evolving. Yet, this group of athletes has consistently pushed boundaries, transforming obstacles into stepping stones.

Their qualification now places them alongside hosts Scotland, Nigeria (from Africa), Australia (from Oceania), Canada (from the Americas), and England (from Europe).

A 'Historic Moment' for Indian Para-Sports

Varun Ahlawat, President of the Wheelchair Basketball Federation of India (WBFI), called it a 'historic moment' and a 'big achievement' while speaking to ANI.

"This is a historic moment. We have qualified in the Women's category in Wheelchair Basketball. There are six countries that will participate, and this is going to happen in Glasgow, Scotland. This is a big achievement for our country," Ahlawat told ANI at a training camp in Noida Indoor Stadium.

At the Ulhas Yuvipep Basketball Academy (UYBA) in Noida, where players are currently undergoing an elite training camp, the mood is a mix of pride and purpose. For many athletes, the Games represent not just competition, but an opportunity to inspire countless others with disabilities across India.

Transformation in Para-Sports Ecosystem

Ahlawat also highlighted the broader transformation in para-sports. "This is a very good time. We are the hosts of CWG 2030. So we are already qualified for that. And this is a better movement because the Government of India's initiative, Sugamya Bharat Abhiyaan and RPD Act 2016, has completely changed Para-sports. The work that the government has done on accessibility and inclusion is amazing. And that is why sports have started flourishing."

The Rights of Persons with Disabilities (RPD) Act, 2016, is a legislative framework that guarantees rights, non-discrimination, and accessibility for disabled persons.

Echoing the sentiment, WBFI Vice President Ulhas KS said, "This is a very proud moment in itself. Our Wheelchair Basketball Federation of India is very proud of our players. Our 3 x 3 women's team has been selected and qualified for the Commonwealth Games 2026. This is happening for the first time in Indian Para Sports, in team sports. This is historic."

Hope for the Future

While the men's team fell short of qualification, the women's success has ignited hope. With Commonwealth Games 2030 set to be hosted in India, where the team will qualify automatically, this breakthrough feels like just the beginning of a larger movement -- one where resilience meets opportunity, and dreams steadily turn into reality. (ANI)