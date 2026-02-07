The International Cricket Council (ICC) shared clips of both celebratory dances and players doing push-ups from CT 2013 and U19 WC 2026 with the caption, “India players love to celebrate after winning a trophy.”

Cricketers have their own ways of celebrating big tournaments victories, often depending on the team's culture, the tournament's significance, and individual personalities. Some players pop champagne bottles or energy drinks and drench each other in water, while others dance to loud music, showing off their unique moves.

When India had won the 2013 edition of the Champions Trophy under the captaincy of MS Dhoni after defeating England in the final at Edgbaston in Birmingham on June 23, Virat Kohli showed off his dance moves by grooving to Gangnam style and also doing pushups in front of his teammates.

Cut to February 2026, as Team India led by Ayush Mhatre, clinched the sixth U19 World Cup title by defeating England in the Final at the Harare Sports Club, young players were seen dancing and doing push-ups in the field amid high-voltage celebrations.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) shared clips of both celebratory dances and players doing push-ups from CT 2013 and U19 WC 2026 with the caption, “India players love to celebrate after winning a trophy.”

Netizens were quick to note the resemblance in the celebrations and flooded the comment section. A user wrote, "Same same but different."

Another user commented, “Princes have followed the king in the performance...Princes have followed the king in the celebration.”

A third user wrote, “Bro aura is this much high that after so many years this celebration is still one of the greatest celebration.”

A fourth user said, "Virat ki yaad dila di yr"

India Win 6th U19 World Cup Title

Team India clinched the U19 Cricket World Cup title for a record sixth time, beating England by 100 runs in the final of the U-19 World Cup 2026 in Harare, Zimbabwe, on Friday.

In the history of the U19 World Cup, no other team apart from Team India has reached the finals 10 times, underscoring their sustained dominance and consistency at the junior level of international cricket. The Boys in Blue were the first team to win five U19 World Cup titles before extending their record to six triumphs, further cementing India’s legacy as the most successful nation in the history of the tournament.