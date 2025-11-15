The India U23 national team was defeated 0-4 by hosts Thailand in a friendly match. Siraphop Wandee and Phon-ek Maneekorn gave Thailand a 2-0 half-time lead. Chaiyaphon Otton and Thanakrit Chotmuangpak added two more in the second half.

The India U23 national team suffered a 0-4 defeat against hosts Thailand in a friendly match at the Thammasat Stadium in Pathum Thani on Saturday, as per the official website of the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

Siraphop Wandee (32') put Thailand in the lead, before Phon-ek Maneekorn (42') converted a penalty to give Thailand a two-goal advantage at half-time. Chaiyaphon Otton (47') converted a second spot-kick soon after the restart, while Thanakrit Chotmuangpak (62') added the fourth.

First Half Action

Thailand began the game with a high line, pegging the Indian back-four deep. However, the Blue Colts managed to string together a number of counter-attacks in the first half, making it an even contest for long stretches. Captain Ayush Chhetri dragged a 13th-minute effort wide of the post, while a minute later, India goalkeeper Dipesh Chauhan was called into action as he collected the ball before the onrushing Yotsakon Burapha could reach it. At the other end, Korou Singh was played through on the right by Chhetri, before floating in a cross that missed the head of Mohammed Aimen by inches.

Thailand Breaks the Deadlock

Burapha produced a snapshot at the half-hour mark that took a deflection, forcing Chauhan to palm it away. Wandee finally broke the deadlock from a free-kick on the right flank. Positioned where most would have expected a cross, he drilled the ball hard and low at the near post, catching Chauhan by surprise as it went in.

Hosts Double Advantage Before Half-Time

India had a golden chance to equalise in the 40th minute when Aimen jinked past his markers on the left flank, reached the goal-line, and cut the ball back for Vinith Venkatesh. The latter, with half the goal open, failed to control the pass. Thailand were awarded a penalty just before the half-time whistle, and Maneekorn chipped it over Chauhan to double the lead.

Second Half Dominance

The second half began with another penalty to the hosts, and Otton stepped up to make it 3-0. As the clock struck the hour mark, Chotmuangpak was played through behind the Indian back-line and chipped the ball over the goalkeeper to make it four for Thailand.

India's Missed Opportunities

India had another golden opportunity to get on the scoresheet in the 84th minute, when a through ball from Manglenthang Kipgen sent Lalthankima down the right. The attacker flashed a low cross across the face of the goal, but Rahul Raju, sliding in, could not make proper contact as the ball rolled out of play. (ANI)