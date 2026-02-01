India U19 clinched their sixth World Cup title by defeating England by 100 runs in the final. A record-breaking 175 by Vaibhav Suryavanshi powered India to 411/9. This historic win consolidates India's hold on five major ICC trophies.

India U19 men's cricket team captured their sixth ICC Under-19 World Cup on Friday, overpowering England by 100 runs in a high-octane final held at Harare Sports Club in Harare.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

India Consolidates Dominance with Five ICC Trophies

The victory also consolidates India's position as the concurrent holders of five major ICC titles: Men's T20 World Cup (2024), ICC Champions Trophy (2025), Women's ODI World Cup (2025), Women's U19 World Cup (2025), and now the Men's U19 World Cup (2026), according to Cricbuzz.

Record-Shattering Final Performance

Suryavanshi's Scintillating Century Powers India

After electing to bat first, India posted a record-shattering 411/9, led by Vaibhav Suryavanshi's scintillating 175 off 80 balls, which included 15 fours and 15 sixes. Captain Ayush Mhatre added 53 off 51 balls, while Abhigyan Kundu contributed a brisk 40 from 31 deliveries.

England Falters in Mammoth Chase

Chasing 412, England struggled despite a valiant 115 from Caleb Falconer, who struck nine fours and seven sixes. England lost momentum from 142/2 to 177/7, extending their wait for a second U19 World Cup since 1998.

Historic Records and a Rare Double

India's blistering total, combined with disciplined bowling, highlighted the depth of talent emerging from the BCCI Academy and reinforced India's dominance at the junior level. The 31 sixes hit by India set a new record for any Youth ODI final, surpassing the previous mark of 23. This triumph also completes a rare double, with India simultaneously holding both the ICC Under-19 Men's and Women's World Cup titles.

Key Performers Seal a Famous Victory

Led by the composed and tactically astute Ayush Mhatre, India's unbeaten campaign featured consistent performances from several young stars. Vaibhav Suryavanshi's whirlwind 175, the first 150-plus score in an Under-19 World Cup knockout match, proved decisive in the final, cementing his status as one of the tournament's standout players.

A Testament to India's Cricketing Prowess

This historic win underscores India's growing dominance in international cricket across formats and genders, reflecting the BCCI's long-standing commitment to structured player development and excellence at the grassroots and age-group levels. With titles across men's, women's, and junior competitions, India now stands unrivalled in world cricket.

Brief Scores

Brief Scores: India: 411/9 (Vaibhav Suryavanshi 175, Ayush Mhatre 53, James Minto 3/63) beat England: 311 (Caleb Falconer 115, Ben Dawkins 66, RS Ambrish 3/56). (ANI)