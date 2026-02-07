The India U17 women's team clinched the SAFF U19 Women's Championship, defeating Bangladesh U19s 4-0 in the final. The victory was an emphatic revenge for an earlier round-robin defeat and serves as preparation for the AFC U17 Asian Cup.

They may have been playing in a higher age-category tournament; they may have been written off for it. But the India U17 women's team showed their mettle in the final to clinch the SAFF U19 Women's Championship, defeating Bangladesh U19s 4-0 at the Pokhara Rangasala Stadium, on Saturday, February 7, according to the All India Football Federation (AIFF). Captain Julan Nongmaithem (42') opened the scoring before Elizabed Lakra (63' penalty), Pearl Fernandes (68') and substitute Anwita Raghuraman (83') completed a commanding triumph, as the Young Tigresses emphatically avenged their earlier round-robin defeat (0-2) against Bangladesh.

A Mature and Dominant Performance

India had sent their U17 women's national team to Pokhara to participate in the SAFF U19 Women's Championship, in order for the Young Tigresses to prepare for the AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup, later this year.

India played with composure and maturity far beyond their years, dominating possession and controlling the rhythm of the contest from the first whistle. Their movement off the ball, quick passing combinations, and intelligent use of width ensured Bangladesh were constantly stretched and unable to settle into any meaningful pattern.

India's approach was clear: build patiently, switch play through the wings, and attack with pace whenever gaps appeared. Alva Devi Senjam and Pritika Barman were particularly influential in linking midfield to attack, while the defensive unit remained disciplined, giving Bangladesh little room to breathe.

Match Highlights: A Tale of Four Goals

After probing for much of the first half, India finally broke the deadlock in the 42nd minute with a beautifully constructed move. Alva delivered a cross towards the far post, where Pritika arrived completely unmarked. She took a moment to steady herself before sliding a perfect pass into the box for Julan, who slammed the ball into the net to send India into the break with a deserved lead.

Bangladesh attempted to regroup at half-time and produced their first real chance of the match in the 51st minute. Shanti Mardi's lofted ball released Sree Moti Trishna Rani, who surged past three Indian defenders. However, with goalkeeper Munni rushing off her line, Trishna dragged her effort wide, a miss that proved costly.

India made them pay just minutes later. In the 63rd minute, the Young Tigresses doubled their advantage from the penalty spot. A long ball forced Bangladesh goalkeeper Yearzan Begum into hesitation, allowing Alva to nip in and steal possession. As Alva prepared to shoot, Protima Munda brought her down from behind, leaving the referee with no option but to award a penalty. Elizabed stepped up and thundered her spot-kick into the roof of the net.

The contest was effectively sealed five minutes later, as Pearl displayed her predatory instincts. Yearzan failed to control a simple backpass, and Pearl pounced instantly, dispossessing the goalkeeper before rolling the ball home for India's third.

With Bangladesh offering little resistance, India began to play with freedom and confidence, and the fourth goal arrived in the 83rd minute. Alva once again dazzled down the left flank, cutting back a pass for Anwita Raghuraman, who calmly slotted home to complete a well-earned victory. (ANI)