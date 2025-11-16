India is hosting the inaugural World Boxing Cup finals in Greater Noida. BFI President Ajay Singh expressed pride in India's rise to the 3rd rank in boxing and is confident of a 'rich haul of medals' from the home contingent.

India's Growing Stature in World Boxing

The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) president, Ajay Singh, expressed happiness at the first-ever World Boxing Cup finals being held in India, pointing out how the country's rank in boxing has improved over the years and expects a "rich haul of medals" from the Indian contingent.

The World Boxing Cup Finals 2025 officially come to life on Sunday in Greater Noida, the opening ceremony kicking off what promises to be a landmark week in global boxing. After a landmark World Championships in 2023, this marks India's first major international boxing tournament on home soil, signalling the country's renewed presence on the global stage.

Speaking to ANI about the competition, Ajay said, "It is a matter of great pride for our nation that the very first World Boxing Cup finals are happening in India. It is a ranking competition; the points that the boxers will get will help them qualify for the Asian Games and the Olympics. India has excelled in the sport of boxing, improving its ranking from 44th to third over the years. Our women boxers are displaying a lot of courage and a lot of ability, and they are our true world champions."

"Hope they will perform better in front of the home crowd, since it is always an advantage. When we have finals on the 20th, you will see a rich haul of medals for India," he added.

Also, the World Boxing's Acting Secretary General Mike McAtee said to ANI, "It is very fitting that we're having the finals here. I have seen a lot of these boxers compete over the last year. I can tell you the boxing is going to be amazing, and we are excited for it. India is a powerhouse, and it is a developing powerhouse (in the sport of boxing). India boxers have consistently shown that they are using every opportunity to get better."

Key Bouts for Indian Contingent

India's campaign opens with a high-stakes opener as World Championships Liverpool 2025 gold medalist Minakshi (48kg) collides with Kazakhstan's Bolat Akbota, followed by a tense, tactical showdown between Preeti (54kg) and Uzbekistan's Nigina Uktamova, a former Youth World champion and an Asiad medal to her name- the winner of this bout will be earning a blockbuster meeting against Olympic medalist and top seed, Huang Hsiao-Wen of Chinese Taipei.

Tournament Details and Stakes

The Finale Championships, held from November 16 to 20 at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex, bring together more than 120 elite boxers from 15 nations, marking one of the most competitive fields in the tournament's young history.

Every weight category, with ten for men and ten for women, features a maximum of eight contenders, each selected based on the Official World Boxing Rankings, ensuring high-impact and quality competition.

The Finale Championships are particularly meaningful for India, which hosts the event for the first time with a full 20-member lineup across all weight classes. The home boxers now have a rare chance to measure themselves against Olympic and world-level competition.

India also entered with a strong form, securing six medals, including a gold, in Stage 1 in Brazil, and 11 medals, with three golds, in Stage 3 in Kazakhstan. Every win here also carries crucial ranking points, making each match vital for India's international standing. (ANI)