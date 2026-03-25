Odisha, India will host the 2028 World Athletics Indoor Championships, a first for the country. World Athletics VP Adille J Sumariwalla hailed it as a proud moment that will inspire and benefit India's young athletes and coaches.

Adille J Sumariwalla, the vice-president of World Athletics, expressed pride in India getting to host the World Athletics Indoor Championships in 2028, saying that it is a matter of pride for the country and will benefit athletes and coaches who will get to witness some of the world's best athletes in action from close quarters.

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The World Athletics Council has selected Odisha in India and Astana in Kazakhstan to host the World Athletics Indoor Championships in 2028 and 2030, respectively. The events were awarded during the 240th World Athletics Council Meeting held in Torun, Poland, ahead of the World Athletics Indoor Championships Kujawy Pomorze 26, according to a press release by World Athletics.

'A Proud Moment for India': Sumariwalla

Speaking to ANI, Sumariwalla said that the Kalinga Indoor Athletics Stadium is the only indoor stadium in India, and the event being hosted here is a proud moment for India, as it has never hosted an outdoor or indoor athletics championships in World Athletics' history of 115 years.

"This (the Kalinga Indoor Athletics Stadium) is India's first and only indoor stadium. It is a proud moment for India and Odisha that we are going to have the first-ever championship. We have not hosted outdoor or indoor championships ever in the 115-year history of World Athletics," he said.

A Boost for Young Athletes and Coaches

He also said that India is being looked at as "destination to go" by world sporting bodies and emphasised the importance of such events for the country's youth, stressing on giving athletes a first-hand experience and a closer glimpse into the life/routines of elite athletes.

"We have seven hundred million youth below the age of 25. How will a nation progress if they are not supported? It is important to do such things for them. They will get a lot of encouragement out of watching world champions, Olympians and record-holders in competitions. They will get to notice their diet, fitness, coaching, and warm-up first-hand. Till then, they watched all of this on their devices. When they get such experience, our athletes and coaches will do better. They will get to learn, not everyone gets a chance to play in big competitions outside. We cannot improve till we get this experience from close quarters," he added.

Event Details and Odisha's Proven Track Record

The 2028 World Indoor Championships will see India host a global track and field championships for the first time, from March 3-5, 2028. Odisha, the eastern Indian state on the Bay of Bengal, held the Asian Championships in 2017, and the state has also hosted a World Athletics Continental Tour Bronze meeting. (ANI)