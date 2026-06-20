The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports has formed a task force to bring Formula 1 back to India by 2028. FMSCI is also working with the ministry to potentially host a World Rally Championship round and MotoGP by 2028.

Efforts to Revive Major Motorsport Events in India

The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) has created a task force which monitors motor sports with a vision to bring back Formula 1 racing in the country by the end of 2028. "We will try to bring back F1 in India by 2028. For this, we created a task force which monitors motor sports in the country and submits its report to the Ministry," an MYAS source told ANI on Saturday.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Earlier on Thursday, Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCI) President Arindam Ghosh attended a meeting with the Sports Ministry in New Delhi and said that the efforts are on to bring Formula 1 back to India by 2030, a round of the World Rally Championship (WRC) and MotoGP by 2028. Later, at the FMSCI Annual Awards function, Ghosh said, "The meeting with Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of State Raksha Khadse, senior officials and potential stakeholders in New Delhi, focused primarily on bringing F1, MotoGP and a round of the WRC to India." "The Federation stressed the need to develop Indian drivers and the overall development of motorsports in India, and the FMSCI's inputs were well received," he added.

FMSCI Annual Awards: Honouring Champions

At the Awards Night in Bengaluru, all the Motorsports National champions for 2025 were honoured, and 137 trophies across 17 disciplines, both two-wheelers and four-wheelers, were presented. Awards were also given to the winning teams, promoters and sponsors of the 17 National championships.

National Champions Honoured

The youngest National champion at 9 years, Arshi Gupta of Delhi Public School, Faridabad, Eshanth Vengatesan of Chennai and Bengaluru's Ishaan Madesh bagged FIA president's medals for National karting.

Special Awards for International Achievements

FMSCI also presented Special awards to recognise international achievements. At the world stage, Hyderabad's Naveen Puligilla and Musa Sherif of Kasargod, who became the first Indian team to secure a WRC3 class podium finish at the World Rally Championship round at Rally Saudi Arabia and Aishwarya Pissay, who became the first Indian woman to win a round of the FIM Women's Circuit Racing World Championship (2WRC) in Portugal last year, were honoured.

At the Asia level, Chennai's Jagathishree Kumaresan was honoured for her third place in the Girls category at the Asian Cup of Circuit Racing in Taiwan and Muskaan Jubal for her gold in the Asia Auto Gymkhana Challenge (AAGC) mixed doubles category. Achintya Mehrotra, who won a gold medal at the FIA Motorsport Games Gymkhana event and Aaruthran Prabhu, who won a Karting Slalom gold at the FIA Asia Pacific Motorsport Championship, were also felicitated with special awards. Tarushi Vikram was feted for her two Silver medals, one each in the Asia Pacific Motorsport Games at Colombo and AAGC.

Recognising Volunteers

Ashwinkumar Pandit (sporting official), CV Srinath (technical official) and Gautam Shanthappa (marshal) were awarded for their work as volunteers. (ANI)