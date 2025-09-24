India has bid to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad, marking the centenary. Backed by Gujarat and IOA officials, the proposal highlights affordability, sustainability, legacy, and Ahmedabad’s strong record in staging major events.

India on Tuesday formally presented its proposal to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games to the Evaluation Committee of Commonwealth Sport in London.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The Indian team was led by Harsh Sanghavi, Minister of Sports, Government of Gujarat and Dr. P T Usha, President, Indian Olympic Association (IOA), Hari Ranjan Rao, Secretary, Sports, Department of Sports, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS); Government of India; Ashwini Kumar, Principal Secretary, Sports, Youth and Cultural Activities Department, Government of Gujarat; Banchha Nidhi Pani, Commissioner, Amdavad Municipal Corporation, Raghuram Iyer, CEO, Commonwealth Games Association of India, Lt Gen Harpal Singh, Executive Board Member, CGA India and Ajay Narang, EA to President, CGA were also part of the presenting team from India, as per a press release.

India to host 100th Year of Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad

The 2030 edition carries historic significance, marking 100 years of the Commonwealth Sport Movement. India's bid positions Ahmedabad as the host city for this Centenary edition, offering a compact Games footprint centred on international-standard venues, robust transport systems, and high-quality accommodation.

Aligned with the Games Reset principles, the proposal places strong emphasis on affordability, inclusivity, flexibility, and sustainability. It commits to the integration of para-sport, protection of human rights, promotion of gender equity, and embedding of a long-term legacy framework that ensures benefits extend beyond the Games to athletes, communities, and the wider Commonwealth.

Ahmedabad's proven hosting record further strengthens India's candidature, with successful delivery of events such as the ICC Cricket World Cup, the Indian Premier League, and the 2022 National Games. The city will also host the Asian Aquatics 2025, Asian Weightlifting Championships 2026, World Police and Fire Games 2029 and several other multi and single sports events, adding operational experience in the lead-up to 2030.

‘We see these Games as a catalyst’

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister of Sports, Government of Gujarat, said, “Hosting the Centenary Commonwealth Games in Amdavad will be a proud milestone, not just for Gujarat but for India. We see these Games as a catalyst -- to inspire our youth, accelerate our journey towards Viksit Bharat 2047, and strengthen the Commonwealth Movement for the next 100 years.”

Adding to this, the President, Commonwealth Games Association of India, said, “India's bid is not just about capability, but about values. Ahmedabad is ready to pick up the baton from Glasgow 2026 and act as a springboard to the 2034 Games, ensuring that the Centenary edition honours the past while shaping the future of Commonwealth Sport.”

With strong and coordinated support from the Government of India, the Government of Gujarat, and the Commonwealth Games Association of India, the proposal highlights India's ambition to deliver Games that are compact, sustainable, inclusive, and globally impactful.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)