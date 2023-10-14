India eager to host 2036 Olympics, 2029 Summer Youth Olympic Games: PM Modi tells IOC

Prime Minister Narendra Modi declares India's aspirations to host the 2036 Olympics at the IOC session in Mumbai, signaling the country's commitment to international sports. He also expresses interest in hosting the 2029 Summer Youth Olympics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi officially announced India's aspirations to host the 2036 Olympic and Paralympic Games during the International Olympic Committee (IOC) session held in Mumbai. This event marked India's second time hosting the IOC session, with the previous one taking place about 40 years ago in New Delhi. PM Modi expressed India's commitment to making the dream of hosting the 2036 Olympics a reality, emphasizing the strong desire of the country's 140 crore citizens. He also mentioned India's interest in hosting the 2029 Summer Youth Olympic Games. Prime Minister Modi stressed the importance of cooperation and support from the IOC in achieving these goals.

The IOC session featured prominent members, including IOC President Thomas Bach, along with Indian sports personalities and representatives from various sports federations, including the Indian Olympic Association.

To note, President Bach had on Friday revealed that cricket is set to be added to the 2028 Olympics due to its increasing global popularity, citing the ongoing successful Cricket World Cup in India. PM Modi welcomed this decision, acknowledging cricket as one of India's most beloved sports.

He also underlined India's capability to host major global events, highlighting the country's infrastructure, logistics, and capacity to successfully organize the Olympics. India's bid to host the 2036 Olympics signals its commitment to contributing to the world of sports and promoting international unity through athletic competition.