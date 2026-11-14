India ended a five-year drought to win the 2026 Under-19 Men's Asia Cup. Captain Lakshya Raichandani led the team to a dramatic one-wicket win over Pakistan, chasing down a massive target of 338 runs in the final over at the Al Amerat Ground.

India Clinches Thrilling U19 Asia Cup Title After Defeating Pakistan

Gonda (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 14 (ANI): Proud of his son's leadership and contribution in India's thrilling Under-19 Men's Asia Cup triumph, Lakshya Raichandani's father Rajesh Raichandani hailed the team's memorable victory over arch-rivals Pakistan, saying the youngsters had ended the country's five-year wait for the continental title. India defeated Pakistan by one wicket in a high-scoring final at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman on Saturday, chasing down a massive target of 338 runs in the final over to clinch the 2026 ACC Men's Under-19 Asia Cup.

India captain Lakshya played a crucial role in the historic chase, scoring 80 off 101 deliveries to keep his side in contention during a tense run chase. His father said the victory was particularly special given the magnitude of the target and the circumstances under which the Indian youngsters achieved it. Speaking to ANI, Rajesh said, "India hadn't won the Under-19 Asia Cup title in the last 5 years. And today, these Indian boys have ended that drought. And my son Lakshya is the captain of that Indian team. It's a huge win today, considering the conditions. Pakistan had set a massive target of 338 runs to defend. And by chasing it down on the last ball, they've completely crushed them."

India eventually finished at 339/9 in 50 overs, completing a remarkable chase after Pakistan had posted 337/9 following their decision to bat first. Pakistan's Usman Khan led the batting effort with a brilliant 107 off 111 deliveries, while Abdul Qadir smashed 80 off just 54 balls. Captain Farhan Yousaf also made a valuable contribution with 63 off 60 deliveries to take Pakistan to a formidable total. For India, Kavya Patel was the standout bowler, claiming four wickets for 68 runs, while Chigurupati Venkata picked up three wickets.

In response, India received a solid start from Lakshya and Aaryavir Sehwag, who scored 58 off 61 balls. The Indian captain anchored the innings with his 80-run knock, providing the stability required in a challenging chase. However, regular wickets kept Pakistan in the contest, leaving India under considerable pressure during the closing stages. Manal Chauhan then contributed an important 47 off 32 deliveries before Mohit Ulva produced a decisive late assault. Ulva remained unbeaten on 49 off just 26 balls, striking five fours and three sixes, to guide India towards the target. Chigurupati Venkata provided valuable support with an unbeaten 11 off eight deliveries as the Indian team crossed the finish line in a dramatic final-over finish.

For Pakistan, Rizwanullah claimed three wickets, while Niqab Shafiq picked up two. The triumph ended India's wait for the Under-19 Asia Cup crown since 2021, when they defeated Sri Lanka in the UAE. It also further strengthened India's position as the most successful team in the tournament's history, taking their overall title tally to nine. India had previously won the competition in 1989, 2003, 2012 (shared), 2013-14, 2016, 2018, 2019 and 2021. The victory against Pakistan was particularly significant for the young Indian side, who held their nerve in a pressure-filled final to successfully chase one of the biggest targets in the tournament's history and reclaim the continental crown.